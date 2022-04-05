The 10 best subreddits for Star Wars movies, TV, comics, books, and more

Star Wars and the internet are a dangerous combination. When one of cinema’s fiercest fandoms collides with online debate, the result is sure to be heated at best (and toxic at worst).

Reddit’s sprawling Star Wars galaxy covers both ends of that spectrum — and then some. There are subreddits devoted to the latest leaks and rumors, various shows and movies, and even a subreddit all about lightsabers.

Here are the 10 best Star Wars subreddits to feed your fandom obsession without getting sucked into any drama.

SUBSCRIBERS: 2.1 million

TL;DR: A subreddit for all things Star Wars

Reddit’s O.G Star Wars community is perhaps one of its most active, and for good reason. The group attracts over two million users united by their love for the franchise. You’ll find a healthy mix of all kinds of content, including fan-made Darth Vader helmets, lego creations, autograph collections, and general news about people related to the franchise. A great option for generalists, but not for people who want to poke fun at the series. This group is a meme-free zone.

The Mos Eisley cantina in A New Hope. Lucasfilm

SUBSCRIBERS: 102,000

TL;DR: A subreddit for people who hate negativity

If there’s one thing Star Wars fans can do well, it’s complain. It seems that every new advent in the franchise starts an argument or toxic discourse, which can sometimes feel inescapable on Reddit. That’s why the community r/StarWarsCantina was set up. It’s a “positive only” group that prides itself on delivering criticism in a kind and fair way. If you want to express your opinions without getting (virtually) shouted down or making some enemies in the online Star Wars world, you should be frequenting this community.

SUBSCRIBERS: 23,400

TL;DR: A subreddit for old-school die-hard fans

This community is a place to exclusively discuss the history of the franchise — absolutely no discussion of Disney-related content allowed. Here, people gather to debate the comics, reference books, films, and TV shows that are part of the Lucas-only universe. If you are happiest when you’re rewatching older Star Wars or you have unanswered questions about what happened to characters of eras past, you’ll find like-minded people here.

Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars. Lucasfilm

SUBSCRIBERS: 335,000

TL;DR: A subreddit for future-focused fans

This subreddit is all about rumors, spoilers, and leaks about new and upcoming parts of the Star Wars franchise. It’s a place to discuss new teasers that might be shown at upcoming official events, get your hands on YouTube videos and articles which outline the latest news about production and casting, and peek at the latest leaked images in circulation. If you always find yourself hungry for new information or you love to gossip about what’s coming next, there’s plenty here to choose from. However, it’s a place to avoid if you’re a purist who likes surprises.

SUBSCRIBERS: 233,000

TL;DR: A subreddit for Star Wars book worms

Despite its name, this community is not a gathering place for European Star Wars fans. r/StarWarsEU is all about celebrating and discussing the Star Wars “expanded universe,” which refers to the pre-Disney books, comics, and everything else that no longer counts as canon. The group mostly exchanges pictures of book passages, to open up discussion or ask questions about EU lore. It also attracts plenty of imaginative bookworms. Expect plenty of healthy discussion about which side of the force you’d be on, or what you’d do if you suddenly acquired Jedi powers.

Darth Maul in The Clone Wars. Lucasfilm

SUBSCRIBERS: 87,500

TL;DR: A subreddit for Clone Wars fans

This niche subreddit is dedicated to discussing The Clone Wars and only The Clone Wars. It’s home to people who still stan the 2008 animated TV series. You’ll find plenty of fan-made drawings and creations based on the show in this community, as well as discussions about lore from the TV series, and links out to related YouTube videos. A hub of custom-made homages to a part of the franchise that still has many dedicated fans.

SUBSCRIBERS: 477,000

TL;DR: A subreddit for Baby Yoda fans

If there’s one thing most Star Wars fans can agree on, it’s that The Mandalorian is the best new Star Wars thing in years. r/TheMandalorianTV is a hub for all things Mando (and Baby Yoda), from spoilers and news to fan theories and fan art. It’s mostly a hub for pictures and custom content so expect to find lots of artwork, figurines, and tattoos mixed in with the occasional meme and video. This is a great subreddit for finding people who are as obsessed with The Mandalorian as you are, but maybe not a place for casual fans.

SUBSCRIBERS: 69,400

TL;DR: A subreddit for people who love to draw Star Wars

While pretty much every Star Wars subreddit is home to a bit of fan-made artwork, this is the only community that has dedicated itself entirely to drawings. It’s home to reposts of content by official artists, crossposts of the best art from other Star Wars Reddit communities, as well as regular submissions of fan-made art. If you want to avoid discourse, spoilers, and videos but love looking at Star Wars-themed artwork, this is a good place for you.

Cosplayers wield lightsabers on a New York subway train. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

SUBSCRIBERS: 134,000

TL;DR: A subreddit for people who love lightsabers

This subreddit is the only Reddit subreddit dedicated entirely to lightsabers, so if you’re a collector, you’ll find plenty of like-minded people in it. It’s a highly active community where people post pictures of their lightsaber collections, share the customizations they’ve made to their lightsabers, and trade information and questions about collection and maintenance. Whether you’re curious about lightsaber ownership and what it entails or a seasoned owner looking for people to geek out with, it’s a welcoming community that’s free of judgment. Great for inspiration and ideas.

SUBSCRIBERS: 34,400

TL;DR: A subreddit where people use the force IRL

Although r/FoundTheJedi isn’t an incredibly active sub, it’s worth joining for a laugh if you’re sick of the more popular Star Wars-themed comedy subs (like r/Prequelmemes and r/StarWarsMemes). It’s a place where people gather to post and appreciate videos of people using the force IRL. If you enjoy clips of people pushing over their cats or making things move in the style of a Jedi, you’ll enjoy this subreddit. It’s not a place for learning IRL skills, but it’s still very entertaining.

