The 10 best subreddits for Indie Game fans

Depending on who you ask, the best video game of 2020 was either a blockbuster zombie action-adventure funded by Sony’s deep pockets or an indie dungeon crawler that launched for just $20.

Despite an industry-wide trend toward consolidation, indie games have never been more popular. It can be hard to keep up. That’s where Reddit comes in. Here are the ten best subreddits for indie games, whether you’re looking for a new recommendation or just want to learn more about what went into your favorite title.

SUBSCRIBERS: 166,000

TL;DR: A subreddit for people who enjoy old school games

For those gamers who adore setups from eras past, this subreddit is a must-visit. It’s full of screenshots and pictures of everything from arcade games like Pacman and Donkey Kong, to niche releases from the eighties and nineties that have cult followings or legendary status in the gaming community. If you want something very different from what everyone else is playing — or like the idea of spending your time on something retro — you’ll find plenty of inspiration here.

Stardew Valley (2016). ConcernedApe

SUBSCRIBERS: 40,400

TL;DR: A subreddit for swapping indie games

This group’s mission is to share its love for indie games by swapping and trading them via the internet. You’ll find countless threads made by people with bundles of games they’d like to trade — and users are also assigned flairs to indicate how trusted of a trader they are, so you can get a sense of how highly-rated your anonymous vender is. You can also sort the sub by flair, allowing you to easily browse people who are buying, selling, or swapping their wares. Games go for as low as $2, so it’s a great place to look for new options on a budget.

SUBSCRIBERS: 119,000

TL;DR: A subreddit for indie game developers

Although this subreddit is aimed at the people who create indie games, it also welcomes indie gamers, as it views them as potential developers, too. r/indiedev is home to screenshots of its users' efforts to develop new games and welcomes questions from curious folks about how to get into the world of game creation. Many independent developers promo and tease their new releases here, so if you want to stay ahead of the curve and find fresh options that few others have played, you’ll be spoiled for choice here.

Celeste (2018). Matt Makes Games

SUBSCRIBERS: 74,100

TL;DR: A subreddit for aspiring indie game critics

Unlike r/indiedev, r/playmygame doesn’t feature previews or questions from independent developers. Posts on this subreddit advertise new releases and beta versions of games, shared by developers who are hungry for feedback on everything from mobile games to Steam trials. If you want to play games and critique them — or you’ve always wanted to play a role in game development — you’ll find plenty of options here. Even better, they’ll often be free to play.

SUBSCRIBERS: 1.4 million

TL;DR: A subreddit where other people try before you buy

There’s nothing worse than wasting time and money on a game that doesn’t deliver what you want it to, and with so many options available, it can be hard to really figure out what’s worth opening your wallet for. This subreddit offers a solution. Members are encouraged to post about games they want to buy, and other users share their experiences of gameplay. It’s a great way to save time — instead of trawling through the internet for reviews before you purchase something new, you can have them delivered straight to your Reddit inbox.

Cuphead (2017). Studio MDHR

SUBSCRIBERS: 84,400

TL;DR: A subreddit for gamers on a budget

If you just want to find something free without having to look too hard for it, you’ll find it here. This community posts nothing but free games (including indie games) which you can browse by flair. Skip the “commercial games” tag and go straight to “Free to Play” or “My game” instead. You’ll find lots of independent options across Steam and mobile which are unique and come without any fees or cost.

SUBSCRIBERS: 269,000

TL;DR: A subreddit for lots of indie gaming talk

Like most indie gaming communities on Reddit, this sub is home to plenty of developers who are looking to show off and preview their work, and you’ll find lots of posts made by creators, but it’s also a hub for open discussion. r/IndieGaming has lots of game previews and teasers designed to spark conversation, roundups of the best indie games released in a given year, and debates about everything from art style to animation choices, as well as success stories from proud game developers.

Spelunky (2008). Mossmouth

SUBSCRIBERS: 133,000

TL;DR: A place to give or receive games

This community is all about sharing games for free. Members often post keys for games they are happy to share or bundles they’re happy to pass on for free via private DMs. Members also have the option of requesting specific games, so if you’re dying to get your hands on something you can’t quite afford, you can try and find it here. The “GOG” tag is used to spread thank yous, so you can get a sense of which users are reliable when it comes to trading, and there’s the occasional discussion about free games, too.

SUBSCRIBERS: 130,000

TL;DR: A subreddit to keep up with all things indie games

Sometimes, it’s best to stick with the classics. r/indiegames is Reddit’s hub for all things related to independent gaming, including upcoming releases, discussions about what your perfect game might look like, development, and videos of gameplay. If you’re looking for a place where you can get your hands on a mix of recommendations, developer news, and videos (or you want to find developers who are looking for feedback) it’s worth subscribing.

SUBSCRIBERS: 24,700

TL;DR: A subreddit for peeking behind the scenes

If you’re curious about how games are developed or want an idea of what you might experience as an indie game creator, you’ll find answers here. This subreddit is home to videos and pictures submitted by developers as they tweak their products in real-time, so you really feel involved in their creative process. If you’re feeling disenchanted by the world of indie games, it might be worth browsing posts made by this community — it’ll give you a newfound appreciation for all the work that goes into them.

