To all Musk Readers,

I’m really excited that I can finally share what we’ve been working on in secret.

The Musk Reads newsletter has grown surprisingly fast over the past three years, and I’ve been racking my brain trying to work out how to make it more valuable to Tesla investors, Elon Musk fans, and even his critics.

We’ve come up with something we hope you’re going to love: Musk Reads+.

Musk Reads+ is a new premium service that offers something extra for people who enjoy our free newsletter, but value insights and exclusive intel about the future of Tesla, SpaceX, and the various realms of Elon Musk.

For the past several months, I’ve been doing exclusive interviews, longform analysis, and amassing a calendar of future events that nobody else has, all to make Musk Reads+ as essential to you as possible. I’ve also done several reader surveys to learn how Musk Reads+ can be the most valuable to you. (Thanks for participating!)

It all amounts to a premium package of regular insights that will explain why Tesla deliveries are rising, what it’s really like to photograph a rocket launch, or what Hyperloop developers think about the future. Musk Reads+ is for people who have enjoyed learning about electric cars, clean energy and space exploration, but want to go beyond the headlines. We’ve been working on it for a long time, and we’re really pleased with how it’s come together.

We’ll get to our new features soon, but you should know now that all of this will be offered at a competitive price of $120 USD per year.

As a token of gratitude to our loyal readers, we’re excited to offer a limited-time discounted rate of 50% OFF to early subscribers. That means you’ll pay just $60 per year if you sign up before December 31, 2020.

We’ll be launching our first subscriber-only email on December 2, 2020.

We have a stunning first month of programming in store for subscribers, packed with original interviews and content. Here are the sort of interviews you can expect from the first four weeks:

Jordan Giesige , host of Tesla battery-focused YouTube channel “The Limiting Factor.”

, host of Tesla battery-focused YouTube channel “The Limiting Factor.” Peter Beck , CEO of space exploration firm Rocket Lab.

, CEO of space exploration firm Rocket Lab. Sandy Munro , Munro & Associates chief executive who has shot to fame with his legendary Tesla teardowns.

, Munro & Associates chief executive who has shot to fame with his legendary Tesla teardowns. Christian Maender, director of in-space manufacturing and research for Axiom Space.

To be clear, we will continue to offer a free tier of membership. You will continue to receive a weekly digestible summary email of the news you’ve been enjoying so far. The premium tier is entirely optional for those that want to experience the exciting content we have in store.

Here is what you will gain from subscribing to Musk Reads+:

Two more emails per week, enabling fans to go deeper into the week’s news.

Original interviews and reporting, longform analysis, previews and recaps of major events, including earnings calls and more.

Community-focused extras like responses to reader mail, an upcoming event calendar, and notable anniversaries.

An archive of previous subscriber-only content, so you can easily read back over what you might have missed.

Promotional deals and offers.

Further extras to be announced.

I’ve really enjoyed getting emails from all our subscribers with thought-provoking questions, people that want to know more about why and how. My big hope is that Musk Reads+ will appeal to those fantastically curious readers that have made the newsletter such a huge success.

We’ve seen Tesla unveil the Cybertruck, start shipping the Model Y, and begin fitting solar roofs to homes. The firm went from “production hell” to shipping its millionth car. On the SpaceX side, the Crew Dragon sent its first humans into space, the Starship has completed its first hop tests, and the Falcon Heavy has successfully sent Musk’s Tesla Roadster on a tour of the solar system.

Along the way, Musk Reads has been tracking these advancements.

We interviewed one of the first owners of a Tesla Solar Roof, gathering insights into how it could transform your energy usage.

We covered The Boring Company’s outlandish flamethrower handover, speaking with one of the winners of an exclusive competition.

We even interviewed astronaut Doug Hurley, ahead of his historic flight as one of the first two people to ever fly into space on a SpaceX rocket.

If Musk Reads classic is a digest of all things Elon, then Musk Reads+ is the unabridged, thoughtful, guide that I hope will help you understand not just Elon, but the broader future he envisions.

We wouldn't be able to continue Musk Reads without your incredible support.

Best,