Many have waited for the Ford Mustang of electric vehicles: an affordable and exciting electric car. It turns out that wait was rewarded with an even better get: An actual electric Mustang.

The Mach-E is a car of firsts. After 56-years, this is the first four-door, the first electric, and the first all-wheel-drive Mustang. It’s available in varying different trims with several options for battery sizes, drivetrains, power, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s the price of the Ford Mustang Mach-E?

The Mach-E starts at $43,995 after destination — or $36,495 after a $7,500 federal tax credit if you’re eligible, plus any applicable state tax credits depending on your state. That’s for the entry-level Select trim with standard range battery (68kWh of usable battery capacity) and rear-wheel drive.

We’ll leave out the tax credits when talking about pricing from now on, as that will be slightly different for everyone.

There are also:

Premium ($48,700)

California Route 1 ($51,500)

Mach-E GT ($61,000)

Adding a dual-motor electric all-wheel drive (eAWD) system adds $2,700 to the price, and the extended range battery adds $5,000 and $7,700 for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) and eAWD versions, respectively. The extended range is good for 88 kWh of usable battery capacity.

Ford has plenty of other options as well, including different paint colors, larger wheel sizes, and a special Performance Edition of the Mach-E GT. Pricing may vary depending on exactly how you spec your Mach-E, but in short, it’ll run you anywhere from $44,000-$65,000.

How much is a used Ford Mustang Mach-E?

As it’s a brand new vehicle, there aren’t many used Mustang Mach-E models available yet. Autotrader lists 29 used Mach-Es for sale in the whole country, and the cheapest one is a white Select with 3,400 miles on it for $48,999, and that is not eligible for a federal tax rebate.

Still, given that new Mach-E orders are looking at a wait time of as long as four months, if you want one quick, a used model might be your best bet.

How fast can I charge the Ford Mustang Mach-E?

The Mach-E is capable of DC fast charging.

It has a peak charging rate of 150 kW depending on the model

The extended battery RWD model can add 61 miles of range in about 10 minutes of charging.

A standard-range Mach-E can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in 45 minutes.

These times will all vary depending on temperature, the current charge state of the vehicle, and many other factors. But, the ability to DC fast charge means Mach-E owners should be able to road trip as long as they’re willing to stop to top off the batteries.

At home, Ford estimates that:

The Mach-E can take 30 miles per charging hour with the optional 240-volt Ford Connected Charging station.

The mobile charger included with the Mach-E can charge at around 20 miles per charging hour from a 240-volt outlet.

Charging via a standard 110-volt home plug will take considerably longer and is not recommended except for emergencies.

What is BlueCruise on the Mustang Mach-E?

BlueCruise is Ford’s hands-free driving system, similar to Tesla’s Autopilot and GM’s Super Cruise systems. Once it’s released later this year, Mach E owners with the optional Ford Co-Pilot 360 Active 2.0 Package (what a mouthful) will automatically be able to drive completely hands-free on 100,000 miles of “prequalified” divided highways across North America.

BlueCruise will be coming to properly equipped 2021 Ford F-150 models, as well.

What's the Mustang Mach-E GT?

The GT is a long-running performance trim of the Mustang, and it’s no surprise that it’s available on the Mach-E as well. The GT is available in regular and Performance Edition trims, with additional performance features and cosmetic upgrades over the standard Mach-E.

The Performance Edition includes 385-millimeter front brake rotors with red Brembo calipers and special 20-inch aluminum wheels, as well as a magnetorheological suspension system that Ford brands MagneRide.

The GT also includes a special “Unbridled Extend” drive mode designed for track- and closed-course driving. Ford says it balances power output for lap time consistency and sets up performance-focused traction and stability control settings that allow for a bit more slip to maximize speed through the turns.

What's the top speed of the Ford Mustang Mach-E?

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition is the fastest, most powerful Mach-E available. The performance numbers Ford has shared are impressive, though preliminary. The company targets a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds from a 480 horsepower / 634 lb-ft dual-motor setup. With an 88 kWh battery, that’s good for around 235 miles of range.

How can I buy the Ford Mustang Mach-E?

You can order the Ford Mustang Mach-E is on Ford’s website or at your local Ford dealer. Current delivery estimates for custom orders range from 16 to 28 weeks depending on the trim level, but some Mustang Mach-E models are available on dealer lots. It might pay to check around with your local Ford dealers.

What’s the 0-60 time of the Ford Mustang Mach-E? How much horsepower and torque does it have?

Ford says the Mach-E GT Performance Edition — the fastest Mach-E yet announced — will sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. That’s thanks to two electric motors making 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft of torque.

The base-model standard-range, RWD Mach-E makes a respectable 266 horsepower and 317 lb-ft, running from 0-60 in 5.8 seconds. According to Ford, the slowest Mach-E (the extended range RWD variant) makes 0-60 in 6.1 seconds.

What’s the range of the Ford Mustang Mach-E?

We have a range of estimates depending on which version of the Mach-E you choose.

The Standard Range (68 kWh) AWD version has the lowest EPA-estimated range at 211 miles, while the RWD extended-range California Route 1 edition tops out at 305 miles from its 88 kWh battery pack.

The Mach-E does include something Ford calls “Intelligent Range” to estimate how you can go on the remaining charge. It uses crowdsourced driver behavior, forecasted weather conditions, and speed to make its best guess for the current situation. A future software update will include real-time traffic conditions, the slope of the road, and terrain elevation changes along a route to get even better predictions.

And if a Mach-E driver does run out of electricity, Ford’s Roadside Assistance program will give a free tow to your home, the nearest public charger, or an EV-certified Ford dealer within 35 miles.