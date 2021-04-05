Ford’s new “smart mirror” isn’t a mirror at all: See how it works

outta sight
There are countless delivery vans with no rear windows, making navigating cities tricky for drivers and downright dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists that need to share the road. A new Ford innovation could help change all that and improve things for everyone.
The Ford Transit is one of the most popular delivery vehicles in the world. But a huge number of them have windowless cargo areas that restrict rear visibility. The only option was to use the side mirrors. But Ford has something to fix that.
Ford calls it the “Smart Mirror” and it’s a digital rear-view mirror that connects to a camera installed on the back of the van and shows the driver what’s behind them in real time.