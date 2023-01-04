TCL's first 2-in-1 laptop has a display that filters blue light

At what point will we think of TCL as more than just a maker of cheap TVs and phones? Maybe this new 2-in-1 Windows laptop the company is announcing at CES 2023 will do the trick.

The TCL Book X2 Go is a Surface Book-esque tablet with a detachable keyboard that runs Windows 11. More critical to TCL, it uses the company’s blue light filtering NXTPAPER display technology, something that’s shared with the other new tablet that can use a detachable keyboard, the Android-based NXTPAPER 12 Pro.‌‌

TCL Book X2 Go

The TCL Book X2 Go is a classic 2-in-1 Windows tablet with a detachable keyboard. TCL

The TCL Book X2 Go has a 12.2-inch screen with noticeable bezels, but nothing Microsoft itself hasn’t shipped on its own 2-in-1 devices. The Book X2 Go can be used on its own with an optional stylus — better to take advantage of the paper-like NXTPAPER display — or magnetically attached to a keyboard.

NXTPAPER originally appeared on tablets as a backlight-free, color E Ink alternative designed to be easier on your eyes and, as TCL continually likes to stress, safer for children. When TCL started bringing the textured screens to other devices, it made the decision to add a backlight while still offering 61 percent blue light filtering and an anti-glare coating. It’s not as useable outdoors as it previously was, but is still a stark difference from other tablet and laptop displays.

The TCL Book X2 Go looks like a lower-cost version of Microsoft’s Surface Book 2-in-1. TCL

It’s worth noting, however, that since the TCL Book X2 Go is powered by a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 and ARM support on Windows still isn’t perfect, it won’t be the most powerful of laptops. Enough for simple productivity tasks, but maybe not much else. Here are the rest of the details on what’s inside:

TCL Book X2 Go specs

Display : 12.2-inch, 2,160 x 1,440, 60Hz touchscreen

: 12.2-inch, 2,160 x 1,440, 60Hz touchscreen Processors : Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU, Adreno 618 GPU

: Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU, Adreno 618 GPU RAM : 4GB or 8GB

: 4GB or 8GB Storage : 128GB or 256GB

: 128GB or 256GB Battery : 30wh, around 14 hours of battery life

: 30wh, around 14 hours of battery life Cameras : 5MP webcam, 8MP rear camera

: 5MP webcam, 8MP rear camera OS: Windows 11

TCL NXTPAPER Pro 12

The NXTPAPER 12 Pro can use the same keyboard that the TCL Book X2 Go uses. TCL

TCL’s NXTPAPER Pro 12 is the 12-inch iPad Pro of the company’s lineup. A big Android tablet with a stylus and a keyboard and the same NXTPAPER benefits as the Book X12 Go. The most helpful feature, besides its unique display, will probably be its ability to reverse charge other devices with its 8,000 mAh battery. Here are the rest of the specs for the NXTPAPER Pro 12:

TCL NXTPAPER Pro 12 specs

Display : 12.2-inch, 2,1,60 x 1,440, 60Hz touchscreen

: 12.2-inch, 2,1,60 x 1,440, 60Hz touchscreen Processors : MT8771

: MT8771 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 128GB

: 128GB Battery : 8,000 mAh

: 8,000 mAh Cameras : 8MP webcam, 13MP with autofocus rear camera

: 8MP webcam, 13MP with autofocus rear camera OS: Android 12

It’s all just screens

At this point, TCL has an answer for almost every product category. If you’re looking for an affordable laptop, phone (TCL announced several new additions to its line of 40 Series phones this year), tablet, TV, or home appliance, the company is either selling or will sell a device that should fit your needs.

In some sense, the company has nothing to prove. It’s known in the U.S. for its TVs and experimental, likely never-to-be-released products. The lack of broad availability of its more exciting, purchasable devices like wearables and laptops will keep it that way for now. As long as we’re buying something with one of its screens, TCL is happy. And every year it seems to find a new place to put them.

The TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro is available for purchase at $499 or $599 for a 5G version. The TCL Book X2 Go will be available “later this year,” but TCL didn’t share any additional details on regional availability or price.