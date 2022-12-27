The Inverse Awards

The 7 best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds of 2022

From the premium to the mid-range, there’s never been a better time to pick up some wireless earbuds with ANC.

Samuel Polay

Wireless earbuds reached their apex in 2022. Established players updated flagship models, and prices continued to fall for mid-range buds while still adding features like active noise-cancellation (ANC).

All of this is to say: there’s never been a better time to get wireless earbuds if you're a newcomer or upgrade an older pair if yours are on their last legs. While the majority of the wireless earbuds that made our list come with premium price tags, you can find nearly all of them on sale, which makes them even better values.

Here are the seven best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds of 2022, presented below in no particular order.

Bose QC Earbuds II

Bose made the somewhat bold choice to announce the QC Earbuds II right before Apple was set to unveil the AirPods Pro 2, but that boldness paid off given the glowing reviews these wireless earbuds received. We had the chance to test them ourselves and can confirm the hype is not unfounded. They sound great, and Bose is working some kind of witchcraft with the sound isolation experience on offer. If you can afford the high price tag and can live without wireless charging, you will not find a pair of wireless earbuds this well-rounded.

Bose’s premium wireless earbuds sound great, are super comfortable, and their ANC performance is simply unmatched by anything else available.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 3 are the best wireless earbuds the company has ever made. While Sennheiser's wireless earbuds always sounded amazing, the Momentum True Wireless 3 take that sound quality and pack it in a much more attractive package for mainstream users. The ANC is also upgraded compared to past models. If your biggest priority is audio quality, the Momentum True Wireless 3 should be at the top of your shopping list.

The winner of pure sound quality, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are the only wireless earbuds I’d ever recommend to an audiophile.

AirPods Pro 2

It would be more of a surprise to find the AirPods Pro 2 not on this list. The originals became ubiquitous in the ears of pedestrians practically overnight, despite some concerning quality control issues. Apple upgraded everything in AirPods Pro 2, while polishing some of the rougher edges. ANC and Transparency modes both got meaningful upgrades, the stems were refreshed with volume controls, and there's finally proper Find My tracking with the U1 chip. Sound quality improved in a major way, too, with new audio components delivering richer bass and a wider soundstage.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are a refinement over a prior revolution, polishing an already great all-rounder to near perfection.

Jabra Elite 5

We've been consistently impressed with Jabra’s recent wireless earbuds lineup, but the Elite 5 are probably our favorite from the brand. The Elite 5 share the same driver and physical shape as the already great Elite 4 Active, but bring upgraded ANC and a more advanced chipset. The result is a great-sounding pair of wireless earbuds that deliver ANC strong enough to satisfy the vast majority of users. The Elite 7 Pro are still the most advanced wireless earbuds Jabra sells and are the better pick when they're discounted. But if the Elite 5 are the cheaper option when you’re shopping, don’t feel pressured to pay up.

Jabra delivers one of the best wireless earbuds I’ve ever tested for the mid-range customer.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a more dramatic leap forward from their predecessor than the AirPods Pro 2. Samsung refined just about everything with the premium wireless earbuds, from the design to the audio components. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are smaller and sound better, and if you have a Samsung device running One UI 4 or newer, you even get the benefit of higher bitrate audio that no other brand can offer for Galaxy phones. They’re the closest Samsung has come to the AirPods' experience in the best ways possible.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a fierce competitor from Samsung for those in its ecosystem.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

If you have any Android phone not made by Samsung and have been looking for something that delivers the system-level integration found on AirPods and Galaxy Buds, look no further than the Pixel Buds Pro. Google’s latest wireless earbuds are the company’s best-sounding and feature-packed offering to date.

Google finally nails the wireless earbuds formula with the Pixel Buds Pro.

Sony LinkBuds S

Sony’s LinkBuds S, the second entry to its LinkBuds brand, made a much better impression than the open-ear style LinkBuds. While the sound quality and ANC are nowhere near the flagship (deep breath) WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds, the LinkBuds S manage to outshine much of the competition from other brands. They’re incredibly light and comfortable as well, with a smaller profile than the bulky WF buds.

Sony’s LinkBuds S provide a sleeker profile than the company’s flagship WF-1000XM4 while still maintaining great sound and ANC.

