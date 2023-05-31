New Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Dupe Glitch Works Post 1.2 Patch

Nintendo recently patched all duplication glitches in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ... or so we thought. Dedicated players have, once again, discovered a new glitch that works even after the 1.2 update, allowing players to duplicate pretty much any item in the game. Thankfully, it’s easy to perform without the need for convoluted steps that require expert timing. In this guide, we’ll show you how to perform the latest dupe glitch in Tears of the Kingdom as of update 1.2.

How to Duplicate Items Post Patch 1.2

This duplication glitch is popularized by YouTuber Kibbles Gaming. A full video tutorial can be seen below.

1. Equip Item You’d Like to Duplicate

Start by equipping the item you’d like to duplicate. Keep in mind, this dupe glitch only works for items that can be thrown, such as weapons and various materials. Certain materials like diamonds — which are extremely rare — cannot be thrown, but can be attached to weapons to allow for duplication. In fact, you can Fuse shields, bows, and other materials to weapons to duplicate them later.

2. Save Game

While that item is equipped and in your hand, head to the System menu and save the game manually.

3. Attempt to Throw Item

Press R to throw but don’t release it. Nintendo

Then, press R to enter the throwing stance, but don’t throw the weapon just yet. Just make sure Link is about to throw the item. Then, while continuing to hold R, press the (-) button to open up the map. Once the map screen appears, you can let go of R.

4. Watch Four Memories

Watch four Memories back-to-back, but keep in mind, you can skip them. Nintendo

At this point, you need to watch four Memories back-to-back. It doesn’t matter which ones, as long as you watch four of them. You don’t actually have to watch them all the way through. You can skip them by pressing X and then (+). Once you’ve watched the fourth Memory, press the (+) button from the Memory menu to enter the System menu.

As explained in Kibbles Gaming’s video, each Memory advances the game by one frame and it takes four frames to get the glitch to work (hence watching four Memories).

5. Load Game

From the System menu, load the save you just made, and if done correctly, you’ll load back into the game, with the duplicated item on the ground ahead of you.

6. Dismantle to Receive Items

You can pay to have the Fused weapon dismantled, giving you access to its materials. Nintendo

If your goal is to duplicate materials like diamonds (or anything else that cannot be thrown), head to the Break-a-Part shop in Tarrey Town to dismantle the duplicated weapon, giving you access to the Fused materials. It’ll cost you 20 Rupees to do so, but you should be rolling in the cash by this point, thanks to the glitch.

Keep in mind, Nintendo will likely patch this glitch soon, so be sure to take advantage of it before that happens. You also might want to turn off automatic updates from your Nintendo Switch system settings so as to not accidentally miss out on this glitch.

