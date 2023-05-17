How to Use the Best Duplication Glitch in Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a carefully calibrated economy, but not so careful that some helpful glitches could escape the most diligent gamers. Arrow fusions in particular have opened the doors to duplicating any attachable item. Since May 16, multiple sources have also reported item duplication glitches that could earn you infinite Rupees if you push the right buttons.

Duplicating items means creating an infinite supply of materials like diamonds or meats to sell for Rupees. The following methods are glitches, so they will most likely be patched out of the game in future updates. If you want them to still work, you need to keep your game on version 1.1.0. Most sources, including IGN and Austin John Plays, confirm that the glitch is from version 1.1.0. Use them while you can!

Here’s how to duplicate items in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Duplicate Attachable Items

Any material that you can attach to a bow qualifies as a duplicable item. TagBackTV

At this time of writing, you can duplicate any attachable item in Tears of the Kingdom using the following method. All you need is two bows, two arrows, and the item you want to duplicate. You can only duplicate items that you can fuse to an arrow, thus the term “attachable” item.

To start, take out one bow and attach the item you want to duplicate to the tip of its arrow. Make sure you see the item attached to the tip of the arrow. Then, drop the bow with the fused arrow and equip a new bow. After equipping the new bow, quickly close and open your inventory using the plus button. Drop the second bow after opening your inventory, and pick up both bows that should be at your feet. If you pressed the plus button fast enough, the bow with the fused arrow should have double the material you fused to it.

Here’s a recap of the instructions:

Attach the item you want to duplicate to Bow 1.

Drop Bow 1.

Equip Bow 2.

Quickly press the inventory button twice.

Drop Bow 2.

Pick up both Bow 1 and Bow 2.

There’s no consequence to trying this method. You won’t lose the items if you don’t press the plus button fast enough and can simply try again until it works. You need to press the plus button in fast succession, so you might get this wrong the first couple of tries. Note that you need to press it only twice, not any more times than that or it will fail.

How to Duplicate Weapons

The weapon dupe glitch only works with items you haven’t discovered before. IGN

There’s also one known method for duplicating weapons in Tears of the Kingdom. It only works with unknown weapons, a.k.a. weapons that you haven’t come in contact with before. You’ll know it’s an unidentified weapon type if its name pops up with multiple question marks when you approach it.

First, make sure you have a weapon that you don’t mind losing for the sake of the dupe. Pick up the unidentified weapon to put it in your inventory. Then, open your inventory and press Y to sort it in a different way. Equip the weapon that you don’t want and press A. Go back into your inventory to drop the weapon you don’t want.

Again, here’s a recap of the instructions:

Pick up the unidentified weapon.

Open inventory and sort by different type.

Equip a weapon you don’t want and exit.

Go back into inventory and drop the equipped weapon.

After exiting your inventory, there should be a duplicate of the once-undiscovered item there waiting for you to pick it up.

“It's dangerous to go alone!” Check out more of Inverse’s Tears of the Kingdom coverage: