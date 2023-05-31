In the days and weeks after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s release, a running theme seems to be players using items for purposes they were not designed for. This is true of bridges solving most problems, shields turning into skateboards, and maniacs using Ultrahand to create elaborate Korok torture devices.

The newest addition to this trend involves the ever-useful Portable Pots. Players have learned that instead of using them to cook yummy meals for Link, you can put these devices to better use in vehicle-building for better off-roading.

A cooking device? I don’t think so! Nintendo

The portable pot is one of the best quality-of-life improvements Tears of the Kingdom offers over Breath of the Wild. Instead of having to track down a campfire with a pot in order to batch-cook all of your edibles, you can pull out a Portable Pot anywhere in Hyrule and chef it up. Of course, each Portable Pot is a one-and-done Zonai Device that disappears after cooking one meal, but it still beats having to go out of your way in order to do any cooking.

But that’s just for normies ... because the best use of the Portable Pot comes when designing land vehicles.

Yes, the humble pot has the potential to take your cars and motorcycles to greater heights. All it takes is a slight re-orientation. By turning the pot horizontally, it becomes a joint of sorts for building, one that becomes the perfect place to attach wheels to when forming a vehicle. But what does this bizarre use of portable pots actually accomplish when applied in the game?

By using the portable pot as a joint to connect your central platform to a wheel, it creates a flexible connection that allows the wheel to move around more freely. In practice, every time you use a Portable Pot as a joint and connect a wheel to it, you are giving this wheel suspension, when creating a full vehicle with these suspension wheels, it then makes the whole vehicle handle more effectively in difficult terrain.

As demonstrated by a video on Reddit, this can make it so that your vehicles can more easily climb up mountainous terrain or zoom over rocky outcroppings without haunting your momentum. It is a great if absolutely baffling, use of the Portable Pot. It is made all the better by the relative abundance of portable pots in Hyrule, and you will likely find that you have more than you know what to do with.

Other builders have found that the creative use of the portable pot can also lend a sort of balancing effect to platforms in building, with the flexibility of the joint leading to absorption and redistribution of movement that keeps a center platform relatively calm even when traveling across the terrain of Hyrule.

So, whether you need to whip up a quick meal or build an all-terrain vehicle, be sure to never go anywhere in Tears of the Kingdom without your trusty portable pot.

