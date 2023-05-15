One Brilliant Zelda Hack Turns Tears of the Kingdom Into Tony Hawk

There are infinite ways to explore the vast land of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can go old school and ride a horse. You can build a car, an airplane, or even a giant mech suit using the game’s new powers. Or you can take the easy route and teleport. But if you’re looking for the coolest way to traverse Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom, there’s only one option: skateboarding.

Before you ask, you can’t literally skateboard in Tears of the Kingdom, but the latest Zelda game does give you the tools and abilities to come pretty close thanks to your new Fusion power, the addition of mine carts, and a bit of shield-surfing skill. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Shield Surf in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link hanging air in Breath of the Wild. Nintendo

Let’s start with the basics. Because before you go attaching any wheels to your board, you’ll need to master the fundamentals. Shield surfing works the same way it did in the last game and doesn’t need to be unlocked. All you need to do is equip a shield. Then hold down the ZL button (left trigger), tap X to jump, and finally tap A to start shredding.

Like in Breath of the Wild, you can shield surf down any surface using momentum, though certain settings like ice make it easier than others. Also like in that game, your shield will eventually break if you surf too much.

Okay, now that we’ve mastered the basics, it’s time to have some fun.

How to “Skateboard” in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To turn Tears of the Kingdom into Tony Hawk: Pro Skater, all you need is the Fusion ability and a minecart. You’ll unlock Fusion in the game’s opening tutorial on Great Sky Island, which is also where you can find a mine cart. Once you have both at your disposal, equip a shield. Then stand in front of a mine cart, activate Fusion, and fuse the cart to your shield. Now, all you need to do is shield surf, and the minecart wheels will give you an extra boost.

Just don’t forget that your new skateboard will eventually break after enough use, so try not to run out of shields right before a big boss battle.