6 Best Places to Find Diamonds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are dozens of rare items and materials to find in Tears of the Kingdom, but one of the most valuable you can get your hands on are Diamonds. As you might expect, these rare gems can be sold for a pretty Rupee to merchants, but they also have some of the highest Fusion power in the game. The real trick is getting your hand on Diamonds, and that can be tough to do if you don’t know where to look. With that in mind, here are a few definitive ways to get a few Diamonds in Tears of the Kingdom, along with a few more ways to make looking for them easier.

6. Hyrule Castle Royal Hidden Passage

You can access the Observation Room easily, even at the start of the game. Nintendo

A quick and easy way to get a free Diamond is to head into Hyrule Castle by entering through the Observation Room. This room can be found just to the southeast of the First Gatehouse, but you’ll need to be up on a ridge to glide down, or you can climb up. Just look for a small terrace jutting out of the cliff. You’ll know you’re in the right room if you find an NPC named Nobiro.

The little patio on the left is where you want to land. Nintendo

Just behind Nobiro, in the center of the room, is a metal grate that you can open using Ultrahand. Drop down and right next to the ladder you’ll see the chest with a Diamond. Just be careful of going any further as there are some tough enemies ahead.

5. Diamonds As Shrine Rewards

A few shrines across Hyrule will come with a free Diamond. Nintnedo

Some Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom will give you a Diamond as a completion reward, tucked into a chest right near the exit. While there are likely more that contain diamonds, below are the five Shrines that we’ve confirmed have it as a reward, as well as their coordinates.

Jochi-ihiga Shrine (Akkala Highlands) - 3811, 1218, 0090

Maoikes Shrine (Lanaryu Wetlands) - 2277, 0150, 0079

Mayaotaki Shrine (Hebra Mountains) - -0956, 3535, 0234

Sihajog Shrine (Lanaryu Great Spring Sky) - 4544, -0845, 1121

Yomizuk Shrine (Lanaryu Great Spring) - 4412, -0610, 0334

4. Defeat Rare Stone Talus

Rare Stone Talus will oftentimes drop multiple rare gems when defeated. Nintendo

Another way of getting Diamond is by having it drop from defeating a Rare Stone Talus. Keep in mind that not every Talus is rare, so there are specific ones you’ll need to defeat. Also, it’s not absolutely guaranteed you’ll get a Diamond from defeating a Rare Talus, but it’s incredibly likely. Again, there are likely more Rare Stone Talus in the game, but here are the ones we know of.

Drenan Highlands (-0388, 2954, 0147)

Tanagar Canyon (-3482, 0178, -0104)

Taafei Hill Cave (-2605, -1778, 0177)

Gerudo Canyon (-2314, -2454, 0358)

Horse God Bridge (0517, -3700, 0059)

Guchini Plain (1020, -3379, 0023)

3. Purchase From Goron City

It’ll cost a bit, but you can always buy Diamonds. Nintendo

If you find yourself with some extra Rupees and a need for Fusion materials, you can purchase Diamonds from Gonguron’s shop in Goron City. This shop is right at the center of town and has three Diamonds that run 1000 Rupees each. If you buy all three, you’ll need to wait a bit of time before the shop restocks.

2. Use Dondons to Convert Other Gems

These Dondons are found in Faron, just across from Lakeside Stable. Nintendo

Dondons are mysterious animals that can turn cheap stones into rare ore and gems, which can include Diamonds. These creatures are found just across the river from the Lakeside Stable, which is next to Joju-u-u Shrine.

All you need to do is drop a Luminous Stone in front of each Dondon and make sure you watch the creature eat it. After this, you’ll need to leave the area for roughly 10 minutes, and once you come back you should find excrement from each Dondon. This can include Diamonds, Opals, Sapphires, Flint, etc. While you aren’t guaranteed to get Diamonds every time, you can repeat this process as many times as you want.

1. Finding Diamonds in Rare Ore Deposits

After unlocking the Hyrule Compendium, you can set the Sensor to search for Rare Ore Deposits. Nintendo

The final way of getting Diamonds is by mining Rare Ore Deposits, which are commonly found in caves and wells scattered around Hyrule. Luckily, there’s a feature you can unlock that makes finding these deposits much easier. If you start the questline that begins with “Camera Work in the Depths,” after a few quests Robbie will finally make his way to the laboratory in Hateno Village. After that, you can head there to unlock new features for your Purah Pad, which includes the Hyrule Compendium.

After unlocking this feature you can choose a photo from the compendium and make the sensor track that specific thing. You’ll need a picture of a Rare Ore Deposit, or you can buy the Treasures category from Robbie. Set Rare Ore Deposit for the sensor, and now it’ll light up and ding whenever you’re near one, making them much easier to find.