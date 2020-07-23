3 major clues about when Xbox Series X might be released

Microsoft was upfront about admitting that the July 23 Xbox Games Showcase wouldn't include information about a release date for Xbox Series X, but that's still one piece of information that Xbox fans want perhaops more than anything else. But there are various hints out there that come directly from Microsoft that can narrow down the release window. Here's what we know.

3. Yakuza: Like a Dragon release date confusion

On July 22, Sega confirmed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon would be released in November 2020 and on Xbox Series X at launch. While no specific release date for any platform was specified within the press release, the Microsoft Store listed the game with a release date of November 13, 2020.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon's release date could be a major clue. Sega

Even though that store page only lists the PC and Xbox One as platforms, the date seems very fitting for a next-gen console release. November 13 is a Friday in the first half of November, which is the same window the Xbox One launched within. Yakuza: Like a Dragon also supports Smart Delivery, so it would make sense to release the game and let players upgrade day one with the new console.

At this point, all Sega is willing to confirm is that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be a launch title for Xbox Series X. As such, it does seem like that Xbox Series X might be released on or after November 13, 2020.

2. Microsoft's own comments

While Microsoft has tried not to publicly share the Xbox Series X release date, a comment and a leak from Microsoft backs up the expectation for a November 2020 release. On March 18, Microsoft updated the Xbox Series X website with a release window of "Thanksgiving 2020." If accurate, this would put the console's release on or around November 26, 2020.

Sadly, Microsoft did come out after the leak to say that the listed window was a mistake, but it might have just been covering its tracks after a major accidental leak. As recently as July 22, Bloomberg's Dina Bass reported that Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said yes when asked if a new console would launch around the "November holidays."

While the Yakuza: Like a Dragon hint puts its launch a bit earlier in November, all of Microsoft's own comments suggest that Xbox Series X will be out in time for the Black Friday and Christmas rush.

1. The biggest week for cross-gen games in November

Between November 16 and November 20, three major cross-gen and cross-platform games that have been part of the next-gen discussion are coming out: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cris Tales, and Cyberpunk 2077.

As was the case with Yakuza: Like a Dragon, none of these games have next-gen release dates yet. But the timing of these releases feel perfectly in line with the launches of these next-generation consoles, so it'd make sense for these games to come out during the launch week of the Xbox Series X or PS5.

The Inverse Analysis — While Microsoft has not commented on an official Xbox Series X release date, it seems that a November launch is once again very likely. Following these leaks, the most likely release dates are November 13, November 20, or November 26, 2020. While the dates vary, it sure does seem like Microsoft is trying to make a November 2020 launch.

That said, as unforeseen issues in production could pop up, it's understandable that Microsoft would keep a vague "holiday 2020" window that would let them shift its release between October, November, or December if need be. While the July 23 Xbox Games Showcase probably won't include any release date news, hopefully, Microsoft will actually reveal it soon.