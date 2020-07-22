How to watch the July 23 Xbox Series X games showcase and what to expect

July 2020's Xbox Games Showcase for Xbox Series X, perhaps the most important gaming presentation ever for Microsoft, is happening Thursday.

Microsoft needs to come out swinging, showing off all the interesting games we can only play on Xbox platforms. The quality of this presentation will likely determine what the mood is towards Microsoft going into the launch of Xbox Series X. If you want to see whether or not Microsoft makes it or breaks it during this Xbox Games Showcase, this is what you need to know about watching it.

When is the Xbox Games Showcase start time?

If you are just concerned with the main presentation, Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Games Showcase will start at 12 p.m. Eastern on July 23, 2020 . While this time might be a bit inconvenient for some, it is a presentation you should tune into if you're remotely interested in what Microsoft has to offer with Xbox Series X.

For avid fans, you may also be interested in Geoff Keighley's pre-show, which will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern. This pre-show will also include some new trailers and world premieres, so it's also something you probably shouldn't miss out on.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase will be broadcasted across YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook on July 23. As Microsoft shut down Mixer late last month, there won't be a special livestream with rewards on there this time. While you can choose whichever livestream is to your liking the most, we'd recommend tuning into The Game Awards' channel on YouTube for it. But Xbox's YouTube channel will offer a 1080p / 60 FPS livestream and 4K / 60 FPS VoD immediately after.

As we mentioned, The Game Awards pre-show will contain some additional Xbox One and Xbox Series X announcements, so if you want to know everything that Microsoft reveals tomorrow, it's the most comprehensive stream to watch — at least from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern. If you want to, bookmark this page and check it out below when it starts.

What to expect from the Xbox Games Showcase

So far, the only specific game that has been confirmed for the Xbox Games Showcase is a look at the campaign of Halo Infinite. As Xbox Series X's flagship game, that's understandable. That said, Microsoft also has to show what its other first-party studios have to offer. Double Fine and Obsidian have confirmed their involvement, so hopefully, we'll see more of Psychonauts 2 and whatever Obsidian's new project is.

We also haven't seen Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Rare's Everwild, Dontnod's Tell Me Why, World's Edge's Age of Empires 4, or the Battletoads reboot in a while, so those could pop up here. Several other titles are also rumored for the show. Venture Beat teased that a reboot of the classic Fable series from Playground Games, Wasteland 3, inXile Entertainment's other new game, a new Forza Motorsport, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Red Dead Redemption 2 could appear.

Overall, this is a very important showcase for Microsoft. It needs to show off a compelling lineup of games for Xbox Series X in order to get people interested, and I don't think they should hold anything back. After this showcase, we should have a clear picture of what we should expect, good or bad, from the Xbox Series X when it launches.