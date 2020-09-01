Microsoft's worst-kept secret is that the upcoming next-gen console launch will most likely include two gaming systems instead of one.

Rumors of a more affordable, less powerful, and all-digital version of the Xbox Series X have been floating around online for well over a year. Over the course of the summer, the possibility of a budget-friendly Microsoft gaming system — called the Xbox Series S — has gone from mere internet chatter to a nearly confirmed part of Microsoft's next-gen strategy.

Before the Xbox Series X was announced, Microsoft codenamed its next-gen console plan “Project Scarlett.” There were two rumored models of Scarlett: Anaconda and Lockhart. Microsoft has confirmed that Anaconda was referring to the Series X when it revealed the console had a snake etched into its motherboard. Now, a slew of recent leaks provides fresh evidence that Lockhart, or the Series S, will launch alongside or after the Series X.

Packaging for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass outrightly references the Series S. @BraviaryBrendan

Xbox chief Phil Spencer went out of his way to deny that there would be a second, next-gen Xbox model back in 2019. But multiple instances of leaked packaging of the Series X controller and an unreleased developers' document offer undeniable hints that Microsoft is going to launch something called the Series S.

A two-pronged console launch would make sense seeing as how Sony, Microsoft's biggest gaming competitor, is also releasing two PlayStation 5 variants with one of them being a presumably cheaper digital-only version. While Sony has already confirmed it plans to ship two consoles in the fall, Microsoft has yet to say a word about the Series S.

So when could we hear about the unannounced Xbox Series S?

When is the Xbox Series S release date?

Now that Microsoft has confirmed that the Series X will launch in November, that's the most likely launch window for the Series S as well. It's possible that the company will opt to release the budget-friendly Xbox at a different date, but seeing as the Series S has been referenced in various Series X packages, a joint release is the presumed game plan.

Depending on whether or not Microsoft announces the Series S ahead of November, the company could keep gamers guessing until the very last moment. It could then reveal it and release it in the same breath as a "one more thing" announcement à la Apple.

Going the more secretive route wouldn't be particularly surprising due to all of the Series S leaks that have surfaced. But since Sony has already announced that there will be two PS5 models, Microsoft could save its announcement for the last moment to try and create more buzz around the Series S.

Both the Series X and a fan-made mock-up of the Series S, side-by-side.

How much will the Xbox Series S cost?

The price tag that is attached to the Series S will make or break the console. Both the Series X and PS5 are expected to be very pricey, upwards of $499.99. So a more affordable model at a substantial markdown could attract gamers on a budget that would have otherwise stuck with their Xbox One for another year.

There no official price for the Series S just yet, but looking at how Microsofts prices its family of current-gen consoles could provide some insights. The Xbox One S — which is already a sleaker, digital-only version of the Xbox One X — can be picked up for as low as $279.99 at certain retailers. Considering the fact that the Series S would essentially replace the One S, Inverse expects a price tag for the Xbox Series S to fall somewhere along the lines of $299.99 .

What will the Xbox Series S look like?

The Series S remains unannounced, so any information about its design is complete speculation. But one Redditor put together a mock-up of how they believe the Series S will look like based on the Series X's PC-tower design.

A fan-made prediction of how the Xbox Series S could look like. jiveduder / Reddit

The render depicts a compact white cube with the same cooling mesh on the console's top panel like the Xbox Series X. A design like this would make sense, especially if Microsoft is going to make the Series S a barebones version of the Series X in terms of specs and capabilities. If the digital-only alternative is that compact and super-affordable, it might wind up being the most appetizing next-gen console on the market if it can outperform everything current-gen.

Such a drastic decrease in size might be wishful thinking, however. The mock-up shows that the Series S could be just a bit taller than its controller, which is basically half the size of the Series X. The actual model might turn out to be a bit larger, but something this small might be possible based on what we know about the Series S's specs.

How does the Xbox Series S compare to the Xbox Series X?

Anonymous sources from Microsoft told The Verge in early August the kind of specs gamers should expect out of the Series S.

For starters, it won’t support 4K resolution. The console is expected to be capped at either 1080p or 1440p, which means you won’t need a snazzy 4K TV to get the most out of it. You also shouldn't expect the same image quality you’d get from the 4K-supporting Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro.

As for the rest of specs, The Verge provided a preliminary list:

7.5 GB of usable RAM

Slightly underclocked CPU speed

About 4 teraflops of GPU performance

Those are toaster numbers compared to the much more powerful Xbox Series X, which will launch later this year with the following:

13.5 GB of usable RAM

A 8x Zen 2 Cores CPU at 3.8GHz

About 12 TF of GPU performance

What gives? The Series S doesn't sound very next-gen at all. Well, the whole point of the console would be to use it in tandem with Microsoft's Project xCloud game streaming service, which runs games on Microsoft's Azure datacenters and streams them to users' devices like smartphones, tablets, and potentially the Series S.

Selling the Series S alongside an xCloud subscription is Microsoft's best bet to make both products succeed. The Series S could offer users a smoother, less laggy xCloud experience while the streaming service will eliminate the need for gamers to buy physical game copies or even download games to their console.

A lot still remains unknown about the Series S, but it could very well be Microsoft's play to get as many gamers as possible on xCloud.