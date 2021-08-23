Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase start time, how to watch, and what to expect

Gamescom 2021 is upon us , and there’s a lot to be excited about.

One of the most anticipated Gamescom 2021 showcases is the Xbox stream, which was announced on August 9. To build excitement, Microsoft has teased what to expect from the event, though there are a lot of surprises in store.

Below, we’ll detail how to watch the Xbox showcase, its start time, what to expect from it, and our predictions. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase.

When is the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase start time?

The Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase will debut on August 24. Microsoft

The Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase kicks off on August 24 at 10 a.m. Pacific or 1 p.m. Eastern. It will last for 90 minutes and will be hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager.

Typically, Gamescom is a massive convention that occurs in Cologne, Germany each year, but 2021’s event will be digital-only. There will be other showcases to look forward to throughout Gamescom 2021, such as Opening Night Live, Future Games Show, and the Awesome Indies Showcase.

How to watch the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase

Microsoft’s Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase will be live-streamed on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter, and will air in 30 languages. Note that it will be streamed in 1080p at 60fps, but a 4K version will be made available to watch on the Xbox YouTube channel after the event’s conclusion.

What to expect from the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase

Microsoft could announce a new Halo Infinite beta ahead of the game’s release this fall. Microsoft

In terms of what to expect from the Xbox showcase, Microsoft has given us a hint for its plans. We know the company will give us updates on previously announced Xbox Game Studios projects, with news on titles launching during Q4 2021.

Third-party games will also make an appearance, though it’s unclear to what extent. What we do know is that Microsoft will have more to share about upcoming Xbox Game Pass releases, which could possibly be available right away. Based on the event’s marketing so far, Microsoft hasn’t hinted towards any new first-party announcements, perhaps to ensure expectations are kept in check — though that doesn’t rule out new Xbox Game Studios announcements entirely.

Aside from all that, Microsoft will hold a Gamescom Xbox sale with discounts of up to 75 percent off on the digital store.

That’s everything Microsoft has confirmed, but what else can we expect? We’ll most likely get more information on Halo Infinite. This is Microsoft’s flagship fall 2021 title and it still doesn’t have a release date, so anticipation is high. Developer 343 Industries announced that Halo Infinite won’t have a cooperative campaign or Forge at launch, so releasing details about its release date could be a way to mitigate the bad news. It’s also possible a new beta will be announced ahead of its release.

Since Microsoft confirmed we’ll get updates on first-party projects, we’ll likely see more of Forza Horizon 5, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and possibly others. There are still numerous Xbox Game Studios titles in the works, but many are early in development, so it’s unlikely games like Perfect Dark or the next Gears of War will be shown off.

Since Microsoft did confirm third-party games will be shown, it’s possible we’ll get updates on upcoming fall releases like Far Cry 6 and Battlefield 2042. Perhaps some of the fall’s most anticipated titles will launch on Xbox Game Pass, as well.

We’ll find out just what Microsoft has in store for us on August 24 during its Gamescom 2021 showcase.