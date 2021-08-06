Everything we know about Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021

Summer Game Fest isn’t over yet. Gamescom Opening Night Live kicks off the European games convention on August 25. If previous years are anything to go by, Europe’s answer to E3 will see numerous reveals of never-before-seen titles, as well as updates on previously announced games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including relevant stream links, dates, times, and predictions. Will we get another look at Elden Ring? There’s a lot to cover, so let’s get right to it!

What is the time and date for Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021?

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 airs August 25 at 2 p.m. Eastern. Gamescom

Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley announced on Twitter on August 4 that the Opening Night Live livestream is set to take place August 25 at 2 p.m. Eastern. The presentation is advertised as a live two-hour showcase featuring “this holiday’s biggest upcoming video games and what lies beyond.”

In short, have your Twitch finger ready for the afternoon of August 25 on the East Coast.

Where can I watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021?

Keighley has said Opening Night Live will be “streaming and co-streaming everywhere,” which essentially means most major gaming news outlets should be carrying some version of the stream once the day comes. To make sure you have the most direct feed possible, however, it helps to watch the event via The Game Awards and Gamescom streaming channels.

Between these four links, potential viewers should be able to watch all the action as it unfolds. YouTube generally performs a bit better on lower-end hardware, so, if your stream starts to lag on Twitch, try heading over there as a backup. Typically the Twitch stream is slightly ahead of YouTube by a few seconds.

Gamescom 2021 predictions and leaks

Predictions

When it comes to predicting Opening Night Live 2021, there’s some process of elimination involved in terms of recalling what was previously shown during E3 and June and remembering which titles could stand to use a little more time in the spotlight heading into the holiday season. Keighley’s tease of upcoming and future games in his announcement post was intentionally vague, leaving the door wide open for all sorts of reveals. Here are a few games we think we might see.

There’s a new Call of Duty in the works a Sledgehammer, but will we finally see it at Gamescom? Sledgehammer games/Activision

Call of Duty 2021 : This year’s Call of Duty game still hasn’t been announced despite an expected release this fall. If this game is to be revealed on a big stage, Gamescom is the last opportunity to do so before the Game Awards in December. Activision-Blizzard likely wishes they could debut this game without its current legal battles weighing down the finished product, but at this point the publisher doesn’t have much of a choice.

: This year’s game still hasn’t been announced despite an expected release this fall. If this game is to be revealed on a big stage, Gamescom is the last opportunity to do so before the Game Awards in December. Activision-Blizzard likely wishes they could debut this game without its weighing down the finished product, but at this point the publisher doesn’t have much of a choice. Elden Ring : Keighley wowed crowds during the Summer Game Fest stream in June with a debut trailer for Elden Ring , so it makes sense we’ll see more from this game as it inches toward its projected January 2022 launch date.

: Keighley wowed crowds during the Summer Game Fest stream in June with a debut trailer for , so it makes sense we’ll see more from this game as it inches toward its projected January 2022 launch date. Firaxis' Marvel game : We heard a ton of rumors about a Marvel game being made by the XCOM development studio , but the title was missing from the entirety of E3. With that fact in mind, odds are this project has to be revealed at Gamescom. XCOM ’s publishers at Take Two have teased the reveal of an exciting new franchise sometime this month as well, which makes it a perfect fit for this show.

: We heard a ton of rumors about a , but the title was missing from the entirety of E3. With that fact in mind, odds are this project has to be revealed at Gamescom. ’s publishers at Take Two have teased the reveal of an as well, which makes it a perfect fit for this show. Fall Guys Season 6: It’s about time we heard about the next season of Fall Guys, and Opening Night Live seems like a fitting place to reveal it. Keighley likes to focus on popular social games during his streams, featuring both Among Us and Fall Guys in the past. It’d make sense to highlight another zeitgeist title again.

What we probably won’t see

PlayStation : As of now Sony is not listed as a partner for Gamescom, which broadly suggests the publisher probably won’t be featured on Opening Night Live. As of now, the indication is that Sony may host its own State of Play stream in September to highlight its fall announcements.

: As of now Sony is not listed as a partner for Gamescom, which broadly suggests the publisher probably won’t be featured on Opening Night Live. As of now, that Sony may host its own State of Play stream in September to highlight its fall announcements. Nintendo: Nintendo isn’t featured on the Gamescom exhibitors list either, and that makes sense given the publisher sort of has its fall completely planned between Metroid Dread, WarioWare: Get It Together, and Mario Party Superstars. We’ve already seen Breath of the Wild 2 this year, so Nintendo probably won’t talk about that one again.

That’s all we have for now in terms of predictions and leaks, but we’ll do our best to update this page as soon as more info becomes available.