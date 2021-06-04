Everything you need to know about the rumored Marvel XCOM game

Ahead of E3 2021 , a myriad of leaks have erupted, including one about a potential upcoming Marvel XCOM game from Firaxis Games. According to a June 2021 Reddit post and tweet from journalist Jason Schreier, Firaxis is working on a new turn-based project with Marvel Heroes.

It’s rumored to be part of Take-Two’s 2K E3 2021, though Schreier notes “I’m not sure all of it is going to be at E3.” Either way, it’s highly likely this game is real given the source, even if it hasn’t been officially revealed by 2K yet.

One thing to note is that it’s unlikely this will actually be part of the XCOM series, but is simply being referred to as Marvel XCOM for right now since it’s coming from the same studio and will be a turn-based tactics game.

Here’s everything we know about Firaxis’ rumored XCOM Marvel game.

When is the Marvel XCOM game release date?

This is a tricky question to answer since 2K has yet to reveal the game. Considering it’s rumored to show up at E3 2021, it’s possible we could get at least a release window, if not a specific release date for the upcoming game.

Firaxis Games’ last game was XCOM: Chimera Squad in 2020. However, the last major release was Civilization VI in 2016, so assuming the team started working on the Marvel XCOM game shortly thereafter, its launch could be soon.

What are the Marvel XCOM game platforms?

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers was the last Marvel game. Square Enix

It’s unclear what platforms the Marvel XCOM game will come to, but it’s likely it’ll launch for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, with the possibility of coming to last-gen and even Nintendo Switch and Stadia.

Is there a Marvel XCOM game trailer?

There isn’t a trailer just yet, but since its reveal is likely around the corner at E3 2021, you can probably expect to see a trailer there. And if it isn’t shown at E3, we might get a look at it soon after.

Is there Marvel XCOM gameplay?

While it’s unclear if the game’s announcement will come with a cinematic trailer, or something more in-depth. Depending on how far out it is, 2K might opt to reveal it without showing gameplay, which is common. Keep your eyes peeled for E3 2021 to find out more.

What's the Marvel XCOM story?

It’s possible 2K will reveal some of the game’s story during its official unveiling. Though, much like its gameplay, how much we see will likely be tied to how far along the game is in development.

Who are the Marvel XCOM characters?

We aren’t quite sure which characters will make an appearance, but according to the Reddit leak, it looks like “some famous actors are voicing the characters.” If this is true, we might get characters from the MCU, such as Captain America, Iron Man, and Hulk. Again, it’s still too early to tell, but we’ll likely find out soon.

Is Marvel XCOM connected to Marvel’s Avengers?

Since Marvel XCOM is being worked on by Firaxis, it’s highly unlikely this will be connected to Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers. It’s not unheard of for multiple developers to work on the same franchise, but considering Firaxis makes turn-based games, while Crystal Dynamics is known for making action-adventures, we doubt they’ll be connected.

We’ll likely find out more during Take-Two’s E3 showcase on June 14.