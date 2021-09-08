5 Marvel heroes that could join the Midnight Suns roster

Marvel’s Midnight Suns already features a stacked roster, but there’s room for more.

When the tactics RPG was revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, 10 characters were revealed: The Hunter (a new character), Blade, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Nico Minoru, Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and Magik. In an interview with Polygon, developer Firaxis confirmed that there would be 13 playable characters in total.

That means we still don’t know about three of the playable characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

As we’ve finally gotten a better look at gameplay, we can’t help but think about what other superheroes would work well in this card-based tactics RPG. While only three slots remain (at least for launch), there are five characters we would love to see in this tactics RPG.

5. Moon Knight

Moon Knight is getting a Disney+ series. Marvel Comics

Moon Knight is a vigilante who serves as the avatar for the Egyptian god Khonshu. He is part of more recent incarnations of the Midnight Sons in the comics and one of Marvel’s most well-known supernatural characters. Considering that he has a Disney+ series starring Oscar Issac in the works, Moon Knight seems like an extremely likely choice for Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

4. Elsa Bloodstone

Elsa Bloodstone was playable in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. Nintendo

The Bloodstone family are supernatural monster hunters in the world of Marvel, and lately, Elsa Bloodstone has hogged the spotlight over her father, Ulysses. Someone at Marvel Games clearly likes Elsa Bloodstone, as she showed up in 2019’s Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. She’s another strong female character Firaxis can add to the cast, and she could bring some much-needed skepticism toward working with The Hunter, the child of Lilith.

3. Morbius

Jared Leto will portray Morbius in a movie releasing in January 2022. Sony Pictures

Morbius is a biochemist-turned-vampire that was part of the Midnight Sons in the comics since their inception. He made a pre-vampirism cameo in Marvel’s Spider-Man and was a DLC character for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, and has a movie releasing just months before Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ launch.

All of that lines up too well for Firaxis not to include him. If there’s one character on this list that we think will definitely make it into the game, it’s Morbius.

2. Thor

Thor is playable in most Marvel games with large rosters, like Marvel’s Avengers. Square Enix

Thor is one of Marvel’s most famous characters, so it’s surprising that the God of Thunder is not only confirmed. Thor could certainly have some flashy attack, and there’s a lot of narrative potential in Thor having to deal with gods and demons that aren’t from Asgard. If Firaxis wants to include more characters that don’t really have ties to the supernatural in the comics, then Thor would be a solid choice.

1. Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings just released in theaters to critical acclaim and box office success. Disney

After his amazing movie, we really want to see Shang-Chi in more stuff. Shang-Chi hasn’t been pitted against a threat like Lilith before, and he could have very flashy kung-fu based abilities. Though he’s an unlikely choice, we want to see Shang-Chi come to a Marvel video game on consoles in the future.

Hopefully, we guessed right! Firaxis’ games are no strangers to DLC either, so even if some of these characters don’t make the cut at launch, we hope Firaxis and 2k will add them to the game later.