Everything you need to know about Battlefield 2042

Battlefield is back. Battlefield V didn’t quite reinvent the wheel, so the franchise is skipping Battlefield VI numbering and leaping all the way up to Battlefield 2042. The new game intends to balance past games in the series with modern gaming trends. Hopefully moving the franchise forward as a whole.

Here's everything we know about Battlefield 2042.

When is the Battlefield 2042 release date?

Battlefield 2042 will be available on October 22, 2021.

Is there a trailer for Battlefield 2042?

Yes! You can watch it below.

We open with a look at the newest features of Battlefield 2042. We see a soldier opening up their brand new Battlefield 2042 wingsuit while they fly off a newly destroyed structure, showing the additional ways to traverse the combat area.

We then see a robot dog running through the world, showing that this isn’t your grandmother’s Battlefield. This new game takes place in the future.

The trailer continues by showing glimpses of maps, vehicles, and destruction that you can expect to see in Battlefield 2042. The highlight being an in-game rocket launch event that seems to change the map’s landscape.

Lastly, the trailer transitions to show more #OnlyInBattlefield events like a player defeating a helicopter with an ATV or a tornado tearing through the map.

What's Battlefield 2042 gameplay like?

“The closest comparisons are Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, right? Since they’re both in the modern era, the equipment, vehicles, and weaponry are all similar to what you’ll encounter in Battlefield 2042,” said EA DICE senior game designer, Nickole Li when talking to Inverse.

2042 will feature many large-scale in-game events like Battlefield 4 did.

There will be three game modes for players to enjoy:

All-Out Warfare – a modernization of classic Battlefield modes like Conquest and Breakthrough. This mode will allow for up to 128 players.

– a modernization of classic Battlefield modes like Conquest and Breakthrough. This mode will allow for up to 128 players. Hazard Zone – a new squad-based mode that has yet to be fully detailed. This has been described as the response to a battle royale mode.

– a new squad-based mode that has yet to be fully detailed. This has been described as the response to a battle royale mode. A currently unknown third mode – This is an additional mode that seems to focus on the legacy from past Battlefield games. More information on this mode is set to be shared at EA Play on July 22.

One big gameplay change from previous Battlefield games is that you’ll now be able to summon tanks to your location.

This choice was made to improve gameplay pace.

“You don't want to run all the way across the map to that vehicle depot, just to access that one stupid tank, then drive all the way back. You’ve already been running just to get to the action. All that labor would just would be a drag. Instead, you can just drop that tank right in front of you in Battlefield 2042,” said Li.

The new Battlefield 2042 ranger. EA Dice

What maps are in Battlefield 2042?

Seven maps are currently announced for Battlefield 2042:

Orbital – Orbital takes place by the rocket launch that your might've spotted in the trailer. Hourglass – Hourglass takes you to a red desert area. Sandstorms will frequently get in your way here. Kaleidoscope – This is a South Korean metropolis. Players will fight in skyscrapers and plazas. You’ll traverse the map using ziplines. Manifest – You’ll partake in combat on a dock in Singapore. Tropical tornados will tear through your squad if you’re not careful. Discarded – Discarded brings you to a trading ship graveyard in India. You’ll need to find cover in partially dismantled ship hulls. Breakaway – An icy tundra used to extract oil. With every fuel can you break, another permanent flame will be added to the map. Revival – The map is fifty percent Egyptian desert and the other fifty is a rich agricultural area. The sections are divided by a large wall.

EA has suggested that additional maps, including remakes of old favorites, will be revealed in the future.

A screenshot from Battlefield 2042. EA Dice

How many players can play Battlefield 2042 at once?

This depends wholly on the platform you’re playing on. If you’re on a next-gen console like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S or a PC, you’ll be able to enjoy matches of up to 128 players.

If you’re on PS4 or Xbox One, these matches will be limited to just 64 players.

Does Battlefield 2042 have cross-play?

Yes! Cross-play and cross-progression are both available in Battlefield 2042. However, who you can play with depends on your platform. There will be two ecosystems:

PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 consoles Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles

This means if you’re on PS4, you can’t play with your PS5 buddies.

Despite this, everyone will have access to cross-progression. For example, if you reach level 40 on PS4, you should be able to transfer it to PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Does Battlefield 2042 have a story mode?

No, it doesn’t have a mode specifically for the story. You can enjoy the narrative as it intersects with the multiplayer. The overall story will be told across battle pass seasons.

The story focuses on a group of 10 specialists, who all act as playable characters. Presumably, it will ape the structure used by Warzone, where the story mainly utilizes cutscenes at the start of each season to progress.