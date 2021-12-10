Move over Batman , Wonder Woman is here. Warner Bros. Games has produced many games based on DC Comics over the years, but most of them star Batman or Batman-adjacent characters like Harley Quinn. That changes soon, as we learned at The Game Awards 2021 that the team behind Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor is making an open-world game starring Wonder Woman.

When is the Wonder Woman game release date?

Currently, the Wonder Woman game does not have a release date. Warner Bros. Games says the title is “in development,” which likely means it’s several years away. Don’t expect this game until 2023 at the earliest.

Thankfully, there will be other DC video games to distract you in the meantime, like Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Platforms for the game have not been confirmed either, but we expect it to only be on current-gen consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Is there a Wonder Woman game trailer?

Yes, there is. The Wonder Woman game was revealed with a surprise trailer at The Game Awards 2021. It doesn’t show much, simply revealing Wonder Woman’s character model as Hippolyta narrates, asking her daughter to come home to Themyscira. Check it out for yourself below:

Who is the Wonder Woman game developer?

Wonder Woman is developed by Monolith Productions. Not to be confused with Xenoblade Chronicles developer Monolith Soft, Monolith Productions is a developer owned by WB that’s been making games since 1994. The studio is best known for The Operative: No One Lives Forever, the F.E.A.R. series, and most recently, the Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War games based on The Lord of the Rings.

The Wonder Woman game seems to be closest to the developer’s The Lord of the Rings games as an open-world action-adventure title. Monolith Productions Vice President and Studio Head David Hewitt discussed the developer’s goals with the Wonder Woman game:

“At Monolith Productions, we believe in the power of player-driven storytelling to unite people. The stories our players share inspire us every day, and we are honored to take players on a unique personal journey, driven by the values embodied in Wonder Woman. The Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven storytelling and we’re excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game everyone will want to play.”

The press release and reveal trailer don’t mention any women on the development team. Hopefully, women are in key creative roles for this Wonder Woman video game.

A full body shot of Wonder Woman and the Lasso of Truth from the trailer. WB Games

Will the Wonder Woman game have the Nemesis System?

We haven’t seen any gameplay from Wonder Woman just yet, but we know Monolith’s iconic Nemesis System from its Middle-Earth games is returning in Wonder Woman. “Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader,” a press release for the game says.

2014’s Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor introduced the Nemesis System, a complicated gameplay system that establishes a web of relationships between the player and notable enemy captains. For example, an orc that killed the player would rise up the ranks in Sauron’s army, or players could manipulate fights so the orcs under their mind controller could gain power.

Unfortunately, it is an innovative and highly engaging gameplay system not seen in many games because Warner Bros. patented it. The Nemesis System will finally make its grand return in Wonder Woman though, so we can certainly be excited for that.

This is a single-player adventure as well, which should help the game stand out from multiplayer-focused DC games like Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.