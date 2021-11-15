Xbox’s biggest advantage over PlayStation is its outstanding backward compatibility. Being able to play titles from older systems is a valuable feature to hardcore gamers. While the PS5 is only backward compatible with the PS4, the Xbox Series X and S can play games from every Xbox console. And to celebrate Xbox’s twentieth anniversary, that service is expanding.

What happened — As part of the Xbox anniversary livestream on November 15, 2021, Microsoft revealed that 76 new games, including every game from the Max Payne and F.E.A.R series, are coming to the Xbox Backward Compatibility Program today. Players will be able to access the games both digitally and physically. On Xbox Series X and S, many of these titles will receive further enhancements.

All games will get Auto HDR and an improved resolution to make them look better. Quick Resume will save your place in the game, even if you close the app, take out the disc, or unplug the system. 11 of these games will also support the FPS Boost feature that lets players increase a game’s frame rate.

The entire Max Payne series coming to the backward compatibility program. Rockstar Games

What games are being added to the service — 76 titles came to the service today. Here’s the full list:

Max Payne Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Max Payne 3 F.E.A.R. F.E.A.R. Files F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin F.E.A.R. 3 Skate 2 Binary Domain Nier Dead or Alive Ultimate Dead or Alive 3 Dead of Alive 4 Star Wars: Jedi Knight II Star Wars: Starfighter: Special Edition Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith Star Wars: The Clone Wars Otogi: Myth of Demons Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors Darwinia+ Aces of the Galaxy Switchball Warlords Rock of Ages Quake Arena Arcade RAW - Realms of Ancient War Scramble Time Pilot Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment Bankshot Billiards 2 Cloning Clyde Islands of Wakfu Novadrome Outpost Kaloki X Death by Cube Elements of Destruction Screwjumper! SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! BCFx Resident Evil: Operatoin Racoon City Sacred 2: Fallen Angel Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad Risen Risen 2: Dark Waters Disney Universe Thrillville Thrillville: Off the Rails Toy Story Mania! The Frist Templar Aventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom Advent Rising Viva Pinata: Party Animals Mortal Kombat Mortal Kombat vs. DC Unvierse Beautiful Katamari Ridge Racer 6 Mini Ninjas 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Conan MX vs. ATV Alive MX vs. ATV Untamed Rio SpongeBob’s Truth or Square The Outfit Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth LEGO The Lord of the Rings Disney’s Chicken Little TimeSplitters: Future Perfect TimeSplitters 2 Gladius Secret Weapons Over Normandy Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee Manhunt Red Dead Revolver Gunvalkyrie

The History of Xbox Backward Compatibility — When the Xbox One launched, it did not feature any backward compatibility feature with the original Xbox or Xbox 360. Responding to negative feedback over its absence, Microsoft started to make some Xbox 360 games backward compatible in 2015. In 2017, some games from the original Xbox began to become backward compatible as well.

That said, all titles are individually checked and improved by Microsoft’s Backward Compatibility team, so not every game from those systems is supported. In 2019, new games stopped being added so that the development team could focus on making the games work on Xbox Series X and S and with new features like Auto HDR and FPS boost.

In total, there were 38 original Xbox games, 471 Xbox 360 games, and 3,914 Xbox One games supported on Xbox Series X and S before today.

Thousands of Xbox games are available via backward compatibility. Microsoft

The Inverse Analysis — This is the biggest day for Xbox’s backward compatibility program since original Xbox games were added in 2017. Lots of great new games are on the service, and the increased resolution and frame rates many of these titles now sport makes them look a play even better than you remember them.

Though licensing issues mean that some of my childhood favorites like Justice League Heroes and Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions will never be added, tons of fantastic games that weren’t available before can now be played on a next-gen system.

I can’t wait to revisit the Max Payne series and try FromSoftwares’ Otogi games for the first time. Many of these games could come to Xbox Game Pass in the future as well!

There’s no denying that backward compatibility is one key area where Xbox is significantly better than PlayStation, and that gap will only continue to grow as more games are added. If you’ve owned an Xbox system at any point in your life, Microsoft is making sure you can get some use out of your older digital titles on Xbox Series X|S.