After nearly a year of teasing and a five-year wait since Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham Knight, two new DC games were finally announced on Saturday, August 22 at DC FanDome. We got our first gander at the games during the same event. Meanwhile, several leaks fill in the further missing information for Gotham Knights.

Here's everything we know about WB Montréal's new game, Gotham Knights .

When is the Gotham Knights release date?

Gotham Knights will release in 2021. WB Montréal did not yet announce a specific season or month for that release.

What systems will Gotham Knights be available on?

Gotham Knights will be available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X when it launches.

Is there a trailer for Gotham Knights?

Yes! WB Released a trailer at DC FanDome that you can watch below.

The trailer reveals quite a bit about the story's premise. Bruce announces himself as dead to his closest cohorts. It's unknown if this is from his perceived death in Arkham Knight, or from something else, like when Darkseid killed him in the comics. Rumors suggest this will be a soft reboot of the WB's Batman franchise.

After that, we get a close look at four playable characters: Red Hood, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Robin. Despite the hooded look, it's the Tim Drake's Robin. Bruce Wayne's posthumous video mentions the Belfry, a fictional secondary hideout for the Bat-Family operated by Tim Drake and used by DC's fictional Gotham Knights. This will possibly be used as a hub for players to choose missions and objectives in the final game. We also get a look at The Court of Owls, likely the villains this time around. The screen flashes with a single Talon ( a Court of Owls elite) jump scaring towards the viewer.

What's the story of Gotham Knights?

After Batman's death, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City. Alas with Batman gone, an expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham. From the trailer, it seems you'll have to stop the Court of Owls and possibly Mr. Freeze. The r3dakt3d teasers from the week of August 17 also imply Two-Face could be present.

Who voices Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, Robin, and Alfred in Gotham Knights?

Batgirl is voiced by America Young, known for portraying Barbie in Barbie Dreamhouse Adventure.

Nightwing is voiced by Christopher Sean, known for portraying Kazuda Xiono in Star Wars: Resistance.

Red Hood is voiced by Stephen Oyoung, known for portraying Mr. Negative in Marvel's Spider-Man.

Robin is voiced by Sloan Mogan Siegel, known for portaying the title role in Dwight in Shining Armor

Alfred is voiced by Gildart Jackson, known for narrating audiobooks.

Is there gameplay footage for Gotham Knights?

Yes! In addition to the Gotham Knights announcement trailer, we also got a full look at gameplay. You can watch it below.

From this, we can see that Gotham Knights will feature traversal using the bat-cycle. We can also see that the game will notify you when other players join. These are different costumes than in the announcement trailer, subtly confirming cosmetics will be available. We can also see levels on each character, confirming more RPG-esque elements and that gameplay might be limited based on level.

When Batgirl defeats foes, she acquires items that appear on the left. Perhaps this is our first look at a crafting system? It also appears there's some sort of gear system in play.

The overall game appears similar, but different enough from Rocksteady's Batman Arkham series. The freeflow system seems to be missing from this iteration of Batman.

Does Gotham Knights have multiplayer?

Yes! We see that there's co-op available in the gameplay trailer. In the middle of the gameplay, the upper right corner says "Robin joined the session."

How players can play Gotham Knights multiplayer?

You can play online with 1-2 players. Unfortunately, you can't run around with a posse of four and split-screen is also unavailable.

Are there Gotham Knights leaks or rumors?

Yes! There are rumors, but they vary in reliability.

One rumor from Reddit in May 2020, claiming Roger Craig Smith and Troy Baker from Arkham Origins will return to their respective roles while making the following claims:

"Soft reboot, no Arkham title, ignores previous plots. Gameplay and mechanics from Arkham Knight carry over. Robin, Nightwing and Batgirl all playable. Largest open world Gotham City yet. Vehicles are in but no vehicle battles. Some villains include Joker, Harley Quinn, Court of Owls, Ra's al Ghul, Penguin, Riddler, Dollmaker, Clock King and Black Mask."

Neither rumor has yet to garner any definitive credibility, but they're both definite possibilities based on what we know about the game.

How does Gotham Knights connect to previous Batman Arkham games?

Gotham Knights is not connected to the Batman: Arkham series. WB Montréal's latest title kicks off its own universe.