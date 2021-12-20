Here's where to find all 3 pesky Caldera elves in Call of Duty: Warzone

Nothing is more festive than destroying elf statues in Call of Duty: Warzone. As part of a seasonal holiday update, creepy elves have invaded the Caldera map. It’s your job to destroy them and save Christmas (maybe?). They don’t fight back but taking out a certain number of them nets you with rewards you’ll definitely want to pick up. But where can you find these elves and what do you get for destroying them?

There are a few things to note about collecting elves in Warzone. You’ll want to be aware of where they spawn, along with best practices for finding them. Plus, it’s a good idea to be aware of what you get for taking them out. Here’s what you need to know.

What are the Warzone elves?

Elves are part of the limited-time Festive Fervor event. Activision

The new elves are part of the Warzone Festive Fervor event that celebrates the December holidays. This event lasts until January 4, 2022, so you’ll have plenty of time to earn all the holiday-themed rewards. Along with the deadly Krampus event and holiday-themed challenges, small elf statues are littered around Caldera, giving you even more reasons to explore and find loot.

These elves are distinct because of their creepy faces and their disturbing laughs, making them easy to spot as you play. Elves spawn in packs of three and are often placed in large buildings or notable points of interest (POI) across Caldera. They spawn in different spots each match, but you’ll almost always come across them if you visit main POIs.

How to find the Warzone elves

Finding the elves can be a pain, but make sure you pay close attention to their sounds to close in on them. Activision

Above is a video of us finding all three elves.

The main thing to keep in mind with the elves is that they appear in random locations around the map. They are typically found in buildings at main POIs around Caldera and are easily identified by their loud giggling.

As you approach the elves, their giggling gets louder so you’ll need to use sound to find them. They’re almost always hidden in a corner or in an inconspicuous item, making them hard to spot. You can destroy an elf by simply shooting it. You’ll know you’ve done it correctly if you hear a bell and see a green cloud of smoke emit from the elf after you’ve shot it.

Once you destroy one, you’ll have a short amount of time to destroy the following two, which will spawn within 10 to 15 meters of the previous one. If you take too long, the timer will expire and you’ll miss out on the objective.

It helps if you have a squad helping you find these elves, as you’ll be able to cover more ground. Finding the first elf is the hard part, but once you do, the following two will come easily as they often appear close to the initial one. Just follow the sounds of their giggling to close in on them.

Keep in mind, you can find more than one set per match and even if you’ve destroyed three of them, you’ll still come across more elves if you boot up a new match.

What are the Warzone elf rewards?

Depending on the flow of the match, it can be worth it to destroy all three elves in any given location. Doing so will reward you with lots of loot including a boatload of cash, a Self-Revive Kit, and other goodies that will greatly assist you throughout the match.

Aside from that, there’s a Festive Fervor challenge for destroying 12 elves in Warzone. For that challenge, you don’t need to destroy all three in a match, so just take one out each time you come across one to earn credit. Destroying 12 earns you the nifty Toy Gun Calling Card, along with progress towards the overall Warzone Festive Fervor challenge itself, which is the ‘Ol Timey LMG blueprint.