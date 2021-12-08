Warzone Pacific Caldera map start time, download size, and early access

As we approach the launch of Warzone Pacific , publisher Activision has been slowly teasing details about the forthcoming update. Of course, the most substantial aspect is the inclusion of Caldera, the new map that will replace Verdansk, sending players back to WWII. Caldera is vibrant, massive, and home to a slew of new mechanics such as a Loadout Drop system, flyable planes, and even waterfalls that’ll prove to be some interesting landmarks. But when can you start playing the Warzone Pacific update? How does pre-loading work? We’ve rounded up all the details you need to know about the new season, including how to start playing 24 hours early.

When is the Warzone Caldera map release date?

The Warzone Pacific update goes live for everyone on December 9, but there’s a way to start playing 24 hours early.

What is the Warzone Caldera map start time?

All players can begin enjoying the new Warzone Caldera map at 12 p.m. noon Eastern on December 9, according to the game’s official Trello board.

What are the Warzone Caldera map early access details?

The climate is very different from Verdansk. Activision

Ahead of the Warzone Pacific Vanguard integration, the servers will “go dark” starting on December 8 at 12 a.m. midnight Eastern. This means the servers will be offline for 12 hours to prepare for the large update.

Technically, you can begin playing the new Warzone Pacific update, which includes the Caldera map on December 8 at noon Eastern as long as you own a copy of Call of Duty: Vanguard. That’s right, Vanguard owners get 24-hour early access to the new update, incentivizing players to buy the latest game.

Otherwise, you’ll be able to start playing on December 9 at 12 p.m. noon Eastern if you haven’t purchased Vanguard.

What is the Warzone Pacific download size?

The Warzone Pacific download size has yet to be revealed for all platforms, but we do know it’ll take up around 45 GB of space on PlayStation systems. With this, we can infer it’ll be around the same size across PC and Xbox platforms, give or take 10 GB or so.

Warzone Pacific preload information

On PlayStation, the Warzone Pacific update is already available to pre-load, so be sure to download it ahead of time to eliminate needless waiting later on. We haven’t been able to test other platforms to see if preloading is available just yet, but it’s likely Xbox and PC players will follow suit, allowing players to download the update ahead of time.

Hopefully, as soon as noon Eastern rolls around on December 8, you’ll be able to start playing right away.