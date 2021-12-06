How and when to play the explosive Last Hours of Verdansk Warzone event

Call of Duty: Warzone ’s iconic Verdansk map is about to disappear. The large-scale battle royale map has been in the game since it launched in March 2020 and hasn’t changed much since then (minus a few minor alterations here and there). But on December 9, the map will be replaced by Caldera, a WWII-themed Pacific island that coincides with the Vanguard integration, bringing new mechanics, the Ricochet anti-cheat, and the start of a new Season 1. As a final sendoff, Warzone will receive its limited-time Last Hours of Verdansk event, celebrating the beloved map, while transitioning into Caldera. Here’s what you need to know about the Last Hours of Verdansk, such as its start time, and its features.

When is the Warzone Last Hours of Verdansk start time?

Verdansk will be no more. Activision

The Last Hours of Verdansk event begins on December 6 at 1 p.m. Eastern, which is in line with previous event start times. This news comes by way of the official Warzone Trello board operated by developer Raven Software.

Once the event starts, you’ll find a new playlist called “The Last Hours of Verdansk” after you update the game.

When is the Warzone Last Hours of Verdansk end time?

This sendoff will celebrate the past. Activision

The Last Hours of Verdansk event will run until December 6 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. This means you won’t have much time to check it out, so make sure your game is updated and ready to go ahead of the event.

Then, on December 8 at midnight Eastern, the servers will go down for maintenance ahead of the Vanguard integration, which contains the new Caldera map. The new map will go live for Vanguard owners on December 8 at 1 p.m. Eastern.

What are the Warzone Last Hours of Verdansk features?

Verdansk ‘84 launched in 2021. Activision

As for the event itself, Activision has yet to reveal the details, but some information about it has already leaked. According to leaker @ModenasHD on Twitter, you can expect the Visions of Verdansk event to unfold throughout the Last Hours.

The ultimate flashback of everything [that] happened in Verdansk. Perfect way to conclude it and move to Pacific Island.

The leaker then goes on to describe that “each new circle starts a random event,” and will feature flashbacks from the past. This will presumably call back to previous Verdansk updates, with a focus on Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weapons, and story segments. This will hopefully tie the narrative together, leading nicely into the Vanguard integration that sends players back to WWII.

One thing to look forward to during the Last Hours of Verdansk is tied to Contracts and Supply Boxes. Completing these objectives will supposedly reward you with “memories of yesterday,” which could be fan-favorite items like the Juggernaut suit, and others. You’ll also apparently gain access to Powerups (like the Specialist bonus) and keycards (that might open bunkers).

It’s also likely the event will at least feature references to the original “modern” version of Verdansk, prior to the 1984 update that went live earlier in 2021.

Of course, at this point, the details for the Last Hours of Verdansk event have yet to be confirmed by Activision, but we’ll find out more once it begins.

Say goodbye to Verdansk forever!