It’s that time of year once again, which can only mean one thing ... Christmas demons! That’s right, the new Call of Duty: Warzone Festive Fervor seasonal event has lots of holiday-themed goodies for you to enjoy, including the ability to take on Krampus, the Christmas demon himself. But how do you find Krampus on Caldera and Rebirth Island, and what do you get for defeating the creature? Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Warzone Krampus release date?

The Festive Fervor update goes live in Warzone on December 17 at the stroke of midnight Eastern time. In other words, that’s December 16 at 9 p.m. Pacific. Once the update goes live, you’ll be able to take part in the festivities including the ability to hunt down Krampus.

The update goes live in Warzone on December 16. Activision

Keep in mind, the holiday-themed event has already begun across Vanguard and even Black Ops Cold War, but Warzone players will need to wait just a little longer.

Where to find Krampus in Warzone

Visit Fir Trees to find Holiday Crates, which give you coal. Activision

The thing about Krampus is that he hunts players — not the other way around. According to an Activision blog post, Krampus will begin his hunt “within minutes of starting a match.”

Who he decides to hunt is random, though there is something you can do to increase your odds of being the demon’s prey. The new update will feature Holiday Crates, which have a chance of dropping at random locations, yielding either valuable loot or coal. Players who collect coal from the Crates are likely to encounter Krampus. He tends to go after the “naughty” players (collecting coal is a no-no in his book, apparently).

To increase your odds of finding a Holiday Crate, you must hang out around Fir Trees, which will be marked on your map as temporary landmarks. Visit a Fir Tree, stay nearby, and eventually, a Holiday Crate will drop. Just watch your back, as other players will likely be doing the same. After you’ve gathered some coal, it’s possible Krampus will begin hunting you.

Once Krampus has his sights on you, you’ll have three minutes to survive or defeat him before he moves on to his next target. One of the new Festive Fervor challenges requires you to deal 365 points of damage to Krampus, so it's worth shooting at the demon if you see him. It’ll likely take an entire team to take down Krampus. Hopefully, you have enough ammo.

Warzone Krampus rewards

Players who encounter Krampus and face “his wrath” will get a special reward. Activision

While it’s unknown what the exact reward is for eliminating Krampus, Activision has stated you’ll get “a special permanent reward for the squad that faces his wrath.” Based on the wording, it’s unclear if you need to actually eliminate Krampus or if surviving is enough. Nonetheless, you’ll definitely want to keep your eyes peeled following the Festive Fervor update.