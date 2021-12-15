Warzone update just nerfed the best assault rifle, so use this instead

Call of Duty : Warzone’s meta has been rocked following the Vanguard integration, and now, things have changed even more, with the 1.50 update. This update went live on December 15 and featured a number of new additions, including a substantial nerf to one of the best Vanguard assault rifles in the game. Thankfully, there’s a worthwhile alternative you can use instead, ensuring you’re always at the top of your game on Caldera or Rebirth Island.

What are the Warzone update 1.50 changes?

Aside from weapon changes, the most important aspect of the 1.50 update is the implementation of Ricochet, the new anti-cheat system. Since Warzone launched in 2020, its cheating problem has been egregious, but hopefully, this will be rectified going forward.

The Caldera map and Vanguard integration have totally changed the game. Activision

Beyond that, the update has nerfed the Automaton, one of the game’s best Vanguard assault rifles. According to the patch notes, the weapon’s recoil has been increased, making it noticeably harder to use. Its 75 round drum magazine and 8mm Klauser Rifle 50 Round Mags have both been nerfed as well, decreasing its overall movement speed, putting you at a slight disadvantage during firefights.

Since its damage values haven’t been changed, you can still use the weapon effectively if you can hit your shots, but doing so will be significantly more difficult now. The Automaton isn’t unusable now, but if you want an alternative, there’s another rifle you should try.

The best Warzone NZ-41 loadout

The NZ-41 is an excellent sniper support weapon. Activision

We recommend the NZ-41, an assault rifle that can be built in a variety of ways. There’s one particular setup we’ve gravitated towards and the attachment list is as follows:

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel : Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Optic : Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Stock : Orbweaver Elite

Orbweaver Elite Underbarrel : M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Mags

6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Mags Ammunition : Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk : Brace

Brace Perk 2 : Fully Loaded

The NZ-41 assault rifle is versatile and can be used as an SMG or even at mid-range. It won’t do amazingly from afar, but within 31 meters or so, it’s easily one of the best, according to TrueGameData. Between 31 and 42 meters, the Automaton outperforms the NZ-41 in terms of time to kill (TTK), but beyond 42 meters, the NZ actually takes over once again. What’s great about his weapon is its TTK up close, outclassing many SMGs in the game.

This particular build prioritizes accuracy, aim down sights (ADS) speed, and overall practicality, which is highly useful in Warzone. Use the F8 Stabilizer to improve your accuracy, the Orbweaver 360mm BC for a reduction to gun sway, and the Nydar Model 47 to easily see your targets without penalizing ADS speeds.

Then, equip the Orbweaver Elite to gain better recoil control, the max ammo count by using the 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Mags, and Lengthened for improved bullet velocity. Finally, go with the Polymer Grip for even more accuracy, along with Brace for improved recoil control, and Fully Loaded for additional ammo.

Even when built for range, the NZ-41 still excels up close, making it a top choice for any Warzone player, especially now that the Automaton has been nerfed.