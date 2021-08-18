The best Warzone EM2 loadout for Vanguard Season 5 Reloaded

The final major update for Call of Duty: Warzone is Season 5 Reloaded as part of the Vanguard era, and it comes with a heap of weapon buffs. Surprisingly, many of the game’s older firearms have gotten some love, including the EM2 from Black Ops Cold War. This assault rifle used to be a meta weapon, but after getting several nerfs, and with the introduction of far better choices, the EM2 was forgotten about. Now, it’s once again a great option, but how should you build it? In this guide, we’ll show you the best EM2 build, along with information about its stats, and how you should use the weapon.

The best long-range EM2 Warzone loadout

The EM2 is a heavy assault rifle built for long-range. Activision

The EM2 is intended to be used at long range, so you should build the weapon to enhance its bullet velocity and recoil control. Below is the best EM2 loadout to use during Season 5 Reloaded.

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel : 25.8” Task Force

25.8” Task Force Optic : Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine : STANAG 50 Rnd

As with most mid to long-range weapon builds in Warzone, you should always equip the Agency Suppressor Muzzle. This attachment not only keeps you from appearing on the minimap when firing, but it also improves the weapon’s range by 10 percent, its vertical recoil control by 5 percent, and gives it a huge 20 percent bullet velocity boost. This attachment does penalize the EM2’s aim down sights (ADS) speed, but only by 17ms— and we’ll make up for that later.

To further improve the EM2’s bullet velocity, you should use the 25.8” Task Force Barrel. This attachment boosts the bullet velocity by 50 percent, and when combined with the Agency Suppressor, your bullets will travel at 1145 m/s, according to TrueGameData. In essence, this means you won’t have to lead your shots as much, which will help you secure those long-range eliminations.

The EM2 received a noticeable buff during Season 5 Reloaded in 2022. Activision

Since you’ll be using this weapon at range, we advise equipping an Optic, preferably something with a decent zoom like the Axial Arms 3x. You’ll be able to see your targets clearly with this attachment while preserving its ADS speeds. Speaking of which, the EM2’s default scope has terrible ADS times, so we highly recommend swapping to something else, even if you aren’t necessarily building the weapon for long-range.

Next up, go with the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel, which improves the weapon’s vertical and horizontal recoil control. This is key to staying on target, especially since the EM2 has significant recoil that can be hard to control.

Finally, it used to be viable to use the lower 40 Rnd Magazine, but following the increased health update, you’ll want to bring as much ammo as you can. That’s why we recommend using the STANAG 50 Rnd, which does slightly hurt your ADS speeds but will ensure you have enough bullets to take on multiple foes.

If built this way, the EM2 has a TTK of around .800 ms up to 38 meters (if you land all shots to the chest). This is extremely competitive and outclasses the likes of the STG44 and the Automaton — both of which are top choices after the Season 5 Reloaded update.

After 38 meters, the EM2’s TTK increases to around .950ms, which is fantastic, and once again outperforms many top assault rifles. Its only downsides are its lower mag count and its noticeable recoil that might be hard for newcomers to control, but following its recent buff, it’s far more competitive than it used to be.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is available now.