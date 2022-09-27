Call of Duty is entering a new era later in 2022, but it has one last major update in store before Modern Warfare II launches this fall. The final update, Season 5 Reloaded, will come to Vanguard and Warzone, offering a few new features including modes and weapons. While Season 5 Reloaded seems a little light on content, Activision has plenty in store within the coming weeks and months, so there’s plenty to look forward to across other COD games. In the meantime, what can we expect from Season 5 Reloaded and when does it launch? Here’s what you need to know about the final season of Warzone and Vanguard.

When is the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded release date?

Season 5 Reloaded will go live on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at noon Eastern across all platforms. Sometimes, seasonal launch times can fluctuate so be sure to check in before noon to see if the update is ready to download.

What are the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded updates?

Resurgence Supreme will test your skills, serving as a challenging send-off to Warzone’s beloved Rebirth Island map. Activision

With this being a mid-season update, don’t expect a substantial amount of new content. Still, there are a few notable additions you’ll want to be aware of when the update goes live.

Resurgence Supreme

The update’s most prominent addition is Resurgence Supreme, a new Rebirth Island mode. Activision

The most notable addition is Resurgence Supreme, an all-new Rebirth Island mode coming on September 28.

This limited-time Rebirth mode gives players access to Epic quality ground loot, offering increased health pools, and a longer Resurgence countdown timer. It seems like it will play a lot like Iron Trials, but with better ground loot available. This mode is available in Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads.

In addition, players who win a match and earn 15 eliminations will get a fancy “Resurgence Trials Victory” Calling Card.

Fortress map

Vanguard will get a new map called Fortress. Activision

Vanguard is getting a new map called Fortress.

Referred to as a “post-apocalyptic Mediterranean” battleground, Fortress contains a wide variety of areas to explore — from the central Chapel, to the upper Market section, and even a Scrapyard. Activision says all sorts of Loadouts are viable on this new map, including long-ranged rifles, and other weapons for close-quarters.

Two new weapons

The Lienna 57 LMG and the BP50 assault rifle are two new weapons coming to Season 5 Reloaded. Activision

Lienna 57 LMG

New this season is the “compact” Lienna 57 LMG. Based on the LMG’s description, it seems like the Lienna will excel at mid-range encounters, with an emphasis on stability. Typically, LMGs are unwieldy, so we’ll have to see how the new weapon fits into the meta, which usually favors snappier rifles.

BP50 assault rifle

In addition, we’ll also get the BP50 assault rifle, which is basically a replica of the F2000 from Modern Warfare 2 (2009). This assault rifle has a fast fire-rate and will perform best at mid-range (or perhaps as a sniper support weapon). Activision says players should be aware of the ammo count due to the rifle's rate of fire.