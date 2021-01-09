Valorant was one of the most popular multiplayer games of 2020, and Riot Games plans to keep that momentum up in 2020. Valorant is starting the year strong by kicking off Episode 2, Act 1 this month. Each year of Valorant appears to be its own episode, with Act's being treated like seasons in Fortnite or Call of Duty.

With Act 1 of Valorant Episode 2, players can expect a new agent, a new battlepass, and more! Here's everything you need to know about Valorant's first big update of 2021.

When is the Valorant Episode 2 Act 1 start date?

Valorant Episode 2, Act 1 will begin on January 12, 2021. When this date rolls around, the new battle pass and agent will become available and the game's meta will be adjusted for the first part of the year. Riot Games has confirmed that the battlepass will be available until March 1, 2021. So this Act might only last about two months.

The new agent Yoru using a gun skin unlocked in the battle pass Riot Games

What is in the Valorant Episode 2 Act 1 battlepass?

A new battle pass for Valorant is coming alongside the new act and episode. It costs 1,000 VP, which is about $10. For that price, you get the opportunity to unlock 12 gun skins, 1 melee skin, and new gun buddies, cards, sprays, and titles. Riot Games is specifically highlighting the following items:

Infinity Phantom, plus 3 Variants

Infinity Classic, plus 3 Variants (earnable at Tier 50 for free by all players)

Aerosol Operator

Outpost Melee

Salt Shaker Gun Buddy

Choose My Weapon Spray

Omen and Sage Versus Card

The new skins are split between three different skinlines: Infinity, Outpost, and Aerosol, each of which has a distinctive look. Meanwhile, some of the new sprays play into the meta, like "Choose My Weapon" and a "What was that?" spray to taunt other players after they mess up. Even if you don't buy the battle pass, the Infinity Classic and its 3 Variants will be free for all players at Tier 50.

“As always, we look to past battlepass content that players love for inspiration and try to build on that," Producer Preeti Khanolkar explained. "We also always sneak in at least one teaser in every single battlepass. Actually, this one has a lot more than just one," they also teased. As was previously mentioned, the battle pass will be available until March 1.

Can I get Valorant Episode 1 skins in Episode 2?

The Run It Back Bundle gives players another opportunity to get some of the best skins from Episode 1. Riot Games

While Episode 2 of Valorant will feature plenty of new items for players to unlock, Riot Games is releasing a new bundle that contains some of their favorite skins from Episode 1. The Run it Back Bundle includes the Sovereign Ghost, Oni Phantom, Prime Spectre, Nebula Ares, and Spline Operator skins. The bundle itself is pretty expensive at 5946 VP, so you'll have to spend about $55 to get enough VP to buy it.

If only one of the skins interests you, you can buy it individually. Overall though, the bundle is 33% cheaper than buying them all individually. While these special skin bundles are super expensive if you really wanted one of the aforementioned sins you now have another chance to get it.

In addition to that aspect of this bundle, Khanolkar said that the Run it Back is also Riot Games "offering a bundle that included five very different skins, so that players who want a different feeling and theme for each of their weapons can have that variety within a single bundle.” If it's successful, we will hopefully see more varied bundles in the future.

Who is Valorant Episode 2 Act 1's new agent?

The newest agent is an Infiltrating Duelist named Yoru . "Japanese native Yoru rips holes straight through reality to infiltrate enemy lines unseen," his official bio explains. "Using deception and aggression in equal measure, he gets the drop on each target before they know where to look." He will be available on January 12 as the new Episode begins. Like all agents, Yoru is free to use.

Yoru using his ultimate ability. Riot Games

His abilities make him much stealthier than any of the other characters in Valorant currently. Fakeout allows Yoru to spawn an "echo" that will step forward and possibly trick enemies into thinking that you are moving. Gatecrash lets Yoru send out and teleport to a tether, allowing him to quickly move around the map. Yoru throws an "unstable dimensional fragment of reality" with Blindside, causing a flashbang effect once it hits the ground.

Finally. his ultimate is Dimensional Drift, which lets him see and go to another dimension. In this state, enemies can't see or damage him. Yoru's stealthy skillset is much different than anyone else in the game, and that was an intentional change for Valorant Episode 2 Season 1.

"The idea of “Stealthy Infiltration” is something we toyed around with for years, but could never fit in the game," Characters Product Lead John Gosicki explained. "We felt that if we started from the ground up, we could create an Agent that revolved around the idea of “Stealthy Infiltration” in some way."