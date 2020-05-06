Valorant has taken Twitch by storm since it entered a closed beta period on PC in April, but it's left many players on other gaming platforms like PS4, Xbox One, and mobile devices to wonder when they might be able to get their hands on Riot Games' hot new FPS.

A data-mine suggests that some of these ports might already be in the works.

On Monday, Twitter account Valorant Leaks posted their leaked findings after data-mining the game's code. Some of the data discovered hints at new platforms, including PS4 and iOS and Android mobile devices. As of May 2020, Valorant is still technically a PC-exclusive title with no official plans to expand onto consoles. These leaks, however, seemingly tell a different story.

Will Valorant come to PS4?

While the code featuring a reference to PS4 wasn't shown, Valorant Leaks did say to someone else on Twitter: "From what I found in the strings, I found one for PS4." This seems to confirm that Riot Games' FPS will be making its way to Sony's current-gen console eventually.

This kind of port would be exciting for Riot. As a developer, the company is is not as well-known within the console space. Valorant would be going head-to-head with Overwatch once again on this platform, but would not have to worry about Counter-Strike: Global Offensive anymore. It remains to be seen whether or not Valorant would be supported on PS5, but it definitely feels like a strong possibility if the PS4 rumors are true.

Will Valorant come to Xbox One?

Unless an exclusivity deal has been struck with Sony, it's safe to assume that Valorant will make its way to Xbox One eventually as well — and probably around the same time. As Xbox Series X will be fully backward compatibility with Xbox One, you'll be able to play the game on their next-gen console too if this happens.

Will Valorant come to iOS and Android?

The other major platforms included in Monday's leak, Apple's iOS devices and Android phones, should all be getting Valorant at some point as well. The code shown off in the data leak directly mentions these platforms, so they may be the furthest along out of any port of Valorant. Which is to say they'll be released after the PC version of the game but probably before the console versions.

The move to mobile makes sense if Riot Games is aiming for the broadest appeal possible. Fortnite and Riot Games' own Teamfight Tactics have found success on mobile devices, and there really aren't many polished shooters like Valorant on iOS or Andriod.

Its biggest competition would be the likes of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, though it would be free from more direct competitors like Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The biggest concern with a mobile version would be combating cheaters. Doing so has been a major priority for Riot Games on PC, and they would have to find a way to transition these systems over to iOS and Android well.

Still, anything is possible in the world of game ports, so if Valorant does really well on PC, it's only a matter of time before it pops up everywhere else.