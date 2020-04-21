3 beastly Teamfight Tactics comps in 10.8 that redefine the meta

Teamfight Tactics version 10.8 supercharged Sorcerers by buffing many of the game's spell-casting champions. It even added Xerath, a new Sorcerer unit, into the fray. The patch has only been live on Riot Games’ servers since April 15 and some of the game’s 33 million monthly users have already discovered a handful of ultra-powerful champion combinations that can easily carry you to victory in TFT’s ranked matchmaking.

Previously, a full Rebels team was the dominant strategy to get easy wins, but then many players discovered the power of Void compositions to decimate other teams with the power of True Damage. But a trio of recently buffed comps have surged to the forefront of competitive TFT after Riot’s 10.8 update.

Here are three meta-redefining builds that will crush the competition if executed correctly.

3. The “Bang Bros.” Comp

The recently buffed Blademaster and Mana-Revear synergies have come together with consistently strong Rebel champions to form a destructive team that has been nicknamed something unfortunate: Bang Bros.

You can throw in Thresh or Lulu at level 9 to make this comp even stronger. Reddit / G30therm

This comp takes off in the mid- to late-game when you’re able to fit 6 Blademasters, 2 Mana-Reavers, 3 Rebels, and 2 Celestials on your board. Master Yi and Kayle will be your carries and benefit immensely from having a 60 percent chance to attack two extra times thanks to the Blademaster perk. Here’s a rundown of the other power-ups that boost this build:

Mana-Reaver (2) — Mana-Reaver attacks increase the mana cost of their target’s next spell by 40 percent.

Rebel (3) — At the start of combat, Rebels gain a 150 HP shield and 10 percent bonus damage for each adjacent Rebel. The shield lasts for 8 seconds.

Celestial (2) — All allies heal for 15 percent of the damage they deal with spells and attacks.

This composition relies on players getting to level 6 relatively early to roll for important units like Master Yi, Yasuo, and Shen. Then from level 7 to 8, you’ll want to try your best to get a two-star Kayle and Irelia to complete the Blademaster and Mana-Reaver perks get this build to its full potential.

Stack items like Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Quicksilver, Rapid Firecannon, or Guardian on either Master Yi or Kayle. If you’ve done all of that and manage to get to level 9, you can throw in a Lulu for the extra Mystic bonus or a Thresh to unlock Chronos. Go with the Lulu if you’re having trouble staying alive to use the magic damage on teams, or choose Thresh if you want even more damage.

2. Full Dark Star Comp

The Dark Star Origin was completely reworked in the 10.7 patch, and with the addition of Xerath (Dark Star/Sorcerer), running a full Dark Star team has finally found a comfortable spot in the TFT 10.8 meta.

This Dark Star build includes the new 5-cost champion, Xerath. Reddit / G30therm

You’ll need to pick up every Dark Star unit you come across to ensure you can get the 6 Dark Star bonus by level 8. Your final board should have all of TFT’s Dark Star champions other than Jarvan IV, but feel free to pick up Jarvan early in the game and sub him out later. In the end, your team should consist of 6 Dark Stars, 2 Snipers, 2 Celestials, 2 Mystics, 2 Sorcerers.

Here’s what you’ll gain from all of these synergies:

Dark Star (6) — When a Dark Star Champion dies, all other allied Dark Star Champions gain +35 Attack Damage and Spell Power.

Sniper (2) — Snipers deal 15 percent increased damage for each hex between themselves and their target.

Celestial (2) — All allies heal for 15 percent of the damage they deal with spells and attacks.

Mystic (2) — All allies gain 35 Magic Resistance.

Sorcerer (2) — All allies have increased 20 percent Spell Power.

Jhin will be your hard carry so make sure you’re working towards building items like Runaan’s Hurricane, Guardian Angel, and Last Whisper to maximize his damage output. On the defensive end of things, you’ll want to stack all of your tanky items on Mordekaiser who will single-handedly be your frontline so beef him up with Bramble Vest, Dragon’s Claw, or Ionic Spark.

1. The “E-Girls” Comp

Potentially the most powerful comp at the moment consists of 6 Star Guardians and 4 Sorcerers. This Magic-focused build greatly benefited from all of the slight buffs that were made to many units in 10.8 and has been nicknamed E-Girls. This comp thrives off of constantly casting spells and can easily melt teams that aren’t running a Mystic bonus thanks to its ridiculous Spell Damage potential.

All of those 10.8 buffs have made the "E-Girls" strategy a nearly unstoppable force. Reddit / G30therm

The E-Girls strategy simply relies on two team perks but requires that players pick up every Star Guardian unit in the game, which might be difficult if other players are contesting the build. Here’s a breakdown of the devastatingly strong duo:

Star Guardian (6) — Star Guardian's spell casts grant 60 Mana to other Star Guardians. (Spreads among them).

Sorcerer (4) — All allies gain a 45 percent increase in Spell Power.

A majority of the champions that make up this team, like Zoe, Syndra, and Soraka, were all buffed in the 10.8 update. E-Girls is exceptionally strong at all parts of the game since it includes more low-cost units than any other build in this list and it only requires players to get to level 7 to reach its full potential.

Your two main damage dealers will be Vel’Koz and Syndra, equipping them with items like Seraph’s Embrace, Chalice of Favor, and Morellonomicon will ensure they’re doing absurd amounts of Spell Damage in every round. Much like the Dark Star build Neeko will be your only tank, so you’ll definitely want to stack her with survivability items like Ionic Spark, Guardian Angel, and Quick Silver.

E-Girls is a highly offensive build but you can throw in any other Mystic, Protector, or Vanguard of your choosing to improve your defenses later in the game. If you’re feeling extra daring you could even go for 6 Sorcerer by adding Annie and Xerath to the mix if you want to watch your opponents’ boards melt in the blink of an eye.