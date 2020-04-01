The Teamfight Tactics 10.7 patch arrived on live servers Wednesday with a host of balancing changes, reworked unit synergies, and all-new game modes to spice up the League of Legends auto-battler. Rather than a chaotic and unbalanced new game, things are starting to become even more nuanced and robust thanks to thoughtful updates like this one.

Riot Games wasted no time in addressing what has generally been accepted as the most overpowered team comp since Set 3 was released early in March. Squads made up of 6 Rebels stacked with 5-Cost units like Aurelion Sol, Gangplank, and Miss Fortune have been dominating at all levels of play. The 10.7 patch notes, however, directly address "Rebel Scum" announced that it will tone down how effective TFT’s most powerful units are.

“On the balance front, we’re taking some power from the premier Tier 5 units,” wrote Riot community strategist Blake Edwards. “They’re supposed to be strong — and still will be — but they’re currently functioning too well without team support (looking at you [Gangplank]).”

These nerfs were balanced out by major buffs to some of the game’s most underutilized Classes and Origins, like Mana Reavers and Dark Star. This should hopefully inspire a variety of new builds that would have otherwise been demolished by the Rebels comp.

TFT new patch notes at a glance. Riot Games

Here’s rundown of patch 10.7’s most notable tweaks and what it all means for players:

TFT version 10.7 new Effects

There are three new Effects that players have a shot of starting a game with now. While they might seem inconsequential one in particular could greatly help players in the late game if they play their cards right.

The Neekoverse — This Effect gives every player in the lobby two free copies of Neeko’s Help, which creates a 1-Star copy of any champion you give it to. This usually rare item can be immensely clutch when you only need one more unit to 3-Star one of your champs or 2-Star a 5-Cost unit when you’re low on gold.

You might be tempted to use your two Neeko’s Help early in the game to gain an advantage off the bat, but resist that urge. Save them for the late-game to 2-Star one of the many extremely powerful 5-Cost units or if you really need to rank-up one of your carries, like Xin Zhao in a full Protectors comp.

Lilac Nebula — This Effect begins the game with a carousel made up of all 4-Cost units. Typically, during the game’s first carousel you want to go for an item you’ll need instead of a unit you want because you still don’t know the comp you’ll be running, but the Lilac Nebula changes that general strategy.

You could secure a 4-Cost unit that is notoriously difficult to get early in the game, like Fizz, to gain the Mech-Pilot’s bonus very early in the game and begin sweeping your early rounds.

Getting Fizz right off the bat could let you run Mech-Pilots much earlier than you normally would be able to. Riot Games

Medium Legends — Finally, this Effect simply starts players with 125 total hit points instead of 100 so you’ll be able to lose more before you’re out of a game. This could be used to make lose-streak strategies work more effectively.

In TFT, if you win or lose many rounds in a row you gain a winning or losing streak gold bonus on top of earning interest based on how much gold you have saved. Players could purposely lose the first few rounds and spend little-to-no gold to amass immense wealth in the mid-game to quickly build a powerful team before anyone else.

This strategy is still risky and requires players to hyper-roll in the mid game to end their losing streak. But now with an extra 25 HP, you could afford to lose for a couple more rounds.

TFT version 10.7 Trait changes

Here are all of the Class and Origin bonus changes that are being shipped with the 10.7 patch. The Dark Star and Mana-Reaver bonuses were completely reworked, while the rest of the changes are small stat tweaks.

Dark Star: When a Dark Star Champion dies, all other allied Dark Star Champions gain +25 (3), +35 (6) Attack Damage and Spell Power.

When a Dark Star Champion dies, all other allied Dark Star Champions gain +25 (3), +35 (6) Attack Damage and Spell Power. Mana-Reaver: (2) bonus is now: Mana-Reaver attacks increase the mana cost of their target’s next spell by 40 percent. There is no longer a 4-piece bonus.

(2) bonus is now: Mana-Reaver attacks increase the mana cost of their target’s next spell by 40 percent. There is no longer a 4-piece bonus. Blademaster: Chance to attack two extra times on hit changed from 30 percent / 55 percent ⇒ 30 percent / 60 percent.

Chance to attack two extra times on hit changed from 30 percent / 55 percent ⇒ 30 percent / 60 percent. Brawler: HP bonus for 2 and 4 units changed from 300 / 750 ⇒ 300 / 700.

HP bonus for 2 and 4 units changed from 300 / 750 ⇒ 300 / 700. Chrono: Attack speed bonus for 2, 4, and 6 units changed from 15 percent / 35 percent / 65 percent ⇒ 15 percent / 35 percent / 75 percent.

Attack speed bonus for 2, 4, and 6 units changed from 15 percent / 35 percent / 65 percent ⇒ 15 percent / 35 percent / 75 percent. Mystic: Magic resist bonus for 2 and 4 units changed from 30 / 120 ⇒ 35 / 105.

Magic resist bonus for 2 and 4 units changed from 30 / 120 ⇒ 35 / 105. Sniper: Bonus damage for 2 units changed from 12 percent ⇒ 15 percent.

Soraka received a few buffs in 10.7. Riot Games

TFT version 10.7 Champion Changes

Here’s a full list of changes coming to every unit by cost:

TFT version 10.7 1-cost unit changes

Caitlyn: Spell Cast time: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.1. Caitlyn now resumes attacking more quickly after firing her bullet

Spell Cast time: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.1. Caitlyn now resumes attacking more quickly after firing her bullet Xayah: Attack Speed 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Attack Speed 0.75 ⇒ 0.8 Ziggs: Total Mana 40 ⇒ 45

Total Mana 40 ⇒ 45 Zoe: Starting Mana / Total 90 / 120 ⇒ 70 / 100 and Spell Damage 150 / 225 / 300 ⇒ 150 / 225 / 400

TFT version 10.7 2-cost unit changes

Darius: Health 650 ⇒ 750

Health 650 ⇒ 750 Xin Zhao: Total Mana 50 ⇒ 60 and Spell Damage 175 / 250 / 350 ⇒ 200/275/375

TFT version 10.7 3-cost unit changes

Ezreal: Total / Starting Mana 60 / 120 ⇒ 50 / 125 and Spell Damage 250 / 350 / 700 ⇒ 200 / 300 / 600

Total / Starting Mana 60 / 120 ⇒ 50 / 125 and Spell Damage 250 / 350 / 700 ⇒ 200 / 300 / 600 Kassadin: Total Mana 100 ⇒ 80

Total Mana 100 ⇒ 80 Shaco: Spell Bonus Damage: 250 percent / 325 percent / 450 percent ⇒ 250 percent / 325 percent / 400 percent

All of the 5-Cost units in TFT were nerfed in patch 10.7. Riot Games

TFT version 10.7 4-cost unit changes

Soraka: Total Mana 150 ⇒ 125 and Spell Healing 300 / 450 / 2000 ⇒ 350 / 500 / 2000

Total Mana 150 ⇒ 125 and Spell Healing 300 / 450 / 2000 ⇒ 350 / 500 / 2000 Vel'koz: Total Mana 80 ⇒ 70

Total Mana 80 ⇒ 70 Wukong: Health 850 ⇒ 950

TFT version 10.7 5-cost unit changes

Aurelion Sol: Spell Damage 120 / 175 / 750 ⇒ 100 / 150 / 750 and Aurelion Sol’s target selection per fighter launched is now random (from weighted random favoring nearby)

Spell Damage 120 / 175 / 750 ⇒ 100 / 150 / 750 and Aurelion Sol’s target selection per fighter launched is now random (from weighted random favoring nearby) Ekko: Spell Damage 250 / 450 / 2000 ⇒ 225 / 400 / 2000

Spell Damage 250 / 450 / 2000 ⇒ 225 / 400 / 2000 Gangplank: Starting / Total Mana 50 / 150 ⇒ 75 / 175 and Spell Damage: 650 / 850 / 9001 ⇒ 450 / 600 / 9001

Starting / Total Mana 50 / 150 ⇒ 75 / 175 and Spell Damage: 650 / 850 / 9001 ⇒ 450 / 600 / 9001 Lulu: Attack Speed 0.85 ⇒ 0.8

Attack Speed 0.85 ⇒ 0.8 Miss Fortune: Attack Speed 1.1 ⇒ 1.0, Mana 50 / 150 ⇒ 75 / 175, and Spell Damage 70 percent / 90 percent / 999 percent ⇒ 60 percent / 80 percent / 999 percent