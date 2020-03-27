Teamfight Tactics 10.7 patch notes introduce a drastic change for the better

Teamfight Tactics Set 3 is getting its first big patch since the 10.6 update launched the current, space-themed update. These 10.7 changes are nerfing some of the auto-battler’s most powerful units and tweaking the effects of a handful of Class bonuses in a way that should help regulate what has been a faily unbalanced game.

The upcoming version 10.7 patch for Teamfight Tactics hit the Public Beta Environment (PBE) on Tuesday and it'll go live on other servers April 1, Riot’s principal game designer Stephen Mortimer confirmed in a Monday tweet. Riot has been paying attention to the community’s complaints about the 6 Rebels strategy, which is currently considered one of the strongest in the game. Mortimer and his team have opted for subtle modifications rather than outright gutting the Rebels comp.

“While we understand the sentiment about 5-costs & Rebel comp,” also said in the Monday tweet. “We are seeing a healthy meta shift at all levels of play, and other options being successful. We'd like to let this patch run its course.”

Patch 10.7 will instead buff a few of the game’s underused Classes while nerfing specific champions that make the Rebel comp so outrageously powerful.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect come April 1:

'TFT' patch 10.7 is drastically changing two unit synergies. Riot Games

Class and Origin Changes

Mana Reavers received the most significant class change in patch 10.7. It now only requires 2 Mana Reaver units to unlock a bonus that previously required 4 Mana Reaver:

10.6 Mana Reaver: Mana Reaver’s first attack (2), all attacks (4) increase the cost of their target’s next spell cast by 40 percent.

10.7 Mana Reaver: Mana Reaver attacks increase mana cost of their target’s next spellcast by 40 percent.

TFT streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang published a YouTube video Thursday showing off how the Class can be used to reliably slow down how quickly powerful Rebel units can cast crucial spells that would otherwise melt entire teams if they were chained together.

“I’m liking the new Mana-Reaver,” he said. “It’s not new it’s just way easier to make and it’s extremely strong against someone like Aurelion Sol because you can [drastically delay] his ult.”

The Dark Star Origin was also significantly buffed. Now every time a Dark Star unit dies it powers up the remaining Dark Star units’ Attack Damage and Spell Power. In 10.6 the Dark Star Origin would only increase the Attack Damage of one unit, but Riot added a Spell boost to the effect and made it apply to every Dark Star unit on the board:

10.6 Dark Star: When a Dark Star dies, it gives increased (3) 30 percent, (6) 50 percent increased damage and previous stacks of this effect to the nearest ally Dark Star.

When a Dark Star dies, it gives increased (3) 30 percent, (6) 50 percent increased damage and previous stacks of this effect to the nearest ally Dark Star. 10.7 Dark Star: When a Dark Star Champion dies, all other allied Dark Star Champions gain (3) +25, (6) +40 Attack Damage and Spell Power.

The rest of the Class and Origin changes weren’t as game-changing, but they do encourage more comp experimentation. (Changes are bolded.)

Blademaster Buffed

10.6 Blademaster: Blademasters have a chance on hit to attack two extra times (3) 25 percent, (6) 55 percent of the time.

Blademasters have a chance on hit to attack two extra times (3) 25 percent, 10.7 Blademaster: Blademasters have a chance on hit to attack two extra times (3) 25 percent, (6) 60 percent of the time.

Chrono Buffed

10.6 Chrono: All allies gain (2) 15 percent (4) 35 percent, (6) 65 percent Attack Speed.

All allies gain (2) 15 percent (4) 35 percent, (6) 65 percent Attack Speed. 10.7 Chrono: All allies gain (2) 15 percent (4) 45 percent, (6) 75 percent Attack Speed.

Mystic Balanced

10.6 Mystic: All allies gain Magic Resistance (2) +30, (4) +120 Magic Resistance.

All allies gain Magic Resistance (2) +30, (4) +120 Magic Resistance. 10.7 Mystic: All allies gain Magic Resistance (2) +35, (4) +105 Magic Resistance.

Sniper Buffed

10.6 Sniper: Snipers deal 12 percent increased Damage for each hex between themselves and their target.

Snipers deal 12 percent increased Damage for each hex between themselves and their target. 10.7 Sniper: Snipers deal 15 percent increased Damage for each hex between themselves and their target.

Sorcerer Buffed

10.6 Sorcerer: All allies have increased (2) 20 percent, (4) 40 percent, (6) 80 percent Spell Power.

All allies have increased (2) 20 percent, (4) 40 percent, (6) 80 percent Spell Power. 10.7 Sorcerer: All allies have increased (2) 20 percent, (4) 45 percent, (6) 80 percent Spell Power.

Brawlers Nerfed

10.6 Brawlers: Brawlers gain bonus (2) 250 Health (4) 750 Health.

Brawlers gain bonus (2) 250 Health (4) 750 Health. 10.7 Brawlers: Brawlers gain bonus (2) 250 Health (4) 700 Health.

Aurelion Sol's ability damage is getting nerfed in patch 10.7. Riot Games

Champion Changes

The biggest champ changes were geared towards TFT’s 5-cost units (Aurelion Sol/Miss Fortune/Gangplank), which are the most powerful units in the game. Riot wants to maintain their game-changing presence but has toned down their early damage output so that a 1-Star, 5-cost unit can’t instantly begin carrying an entire team as soon as a player finds them.

Nerfed

Aurelion Sol (5-cost): Ability damage decreased to 100/150/750 from 120/175/750.

Ability damage decreased to 100/150/750 from 120/175/750. Miss Fortune (5-cost): Ability maximum health damage dealt decreased to 60/80/999 percent from 70/90/999 percent.

Ability maximum health damage dealt decreased to 60/80/999 percent from 70/90/999 percent. Gangplank (5-cost): Ability damage decreased to 500/700/9001 from 650/850/9001.

Ability damage decreased to 500/700/9001 from 650/850/9001. Ekko (5-Cost): Ability damage decreased to 225/400/2000 from 250/450/2000.

Ability damage decreased to 225/400/2000 from 250/450/2000. Soraka (4-Cost): Ability heal increased to 350/500/2000 from 300/450/2000.

Ability heal increased to 350/500/2000 from 300/450/2000. Ezreal (3-Cost): Ability damage decreased to 200/300/600 from 250/350/700.

Ability damage decreased to 200/300/600 from 250/350/700. Shaco (3-Cost): Ability damage decreased to 250/325/400 percent from 250/325/450 percent.

Ability damage decreased to 250/325/400 percent from 250/325/450 percent. Vi (3-Cost): Ability duration of knock-up effect decreased to 1.5/1.5/3 from 2/2.5/3.

Buffed

Karma (3-Cost): Ability attack speed increased to 40/60/120 percent from 35/50/100 percent.

Ability attack speed increased to 40/60/120 percent from 35/50/100 percent. Xin Zhao (2-Cost): Ability damage increased to 200/275/375 from 150/225/350.

Ability damage increased to 200/275/375 from 150/225/350. Caitlyn (1-Cost): Ability cast time decreased to 1.1 seconds from 1.5 seconds.

Ability cast time decreased to 1.1 seconds from 1.5 seconds. Poppy (1-Cost): Ability damage increased to 100/200/300 from 100/175/250 & Ability shield value increased to 200/400/600 from 200/350/500.