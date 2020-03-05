Teamfight Tactics Set 3 Galaxies update includes major changes

A new set is coming to Riot Games’ Teamfight Tactics which means all-new champions, origins, classes, and some pretty significant balance changes. Set 2 was elemental-themed, but the upcoming Set 3 for Teamfight Tactics is blasting off into space with Galaxies.

The developers at Riot Games published an extensive look at the upcoming update on Wednesday, and even though Set 3 won't go live in the game until March 18, they tease some major changes coming.

A majority of previous unit combinations have been completely changed and renamed, but some old favorites like Blademasters are still present. Riot also replaced three items from Set 2 with new stat-boosting trinkets that players will need to become familiar with to mount a game-winning strategy. Anyone familiar with League of Legends will find all of Set 3’s changes very familiar, and the only curveball is that some of champions will be wearing their alternate skins to fit with the new Galaxies theme.

A new player icon, or "Spirit" that can be acquired by playing TFT. Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics is a League of Legends spinoff after all and is part of a newly emerging genre of games called auto battlers or auto chess. The category works a lot like a card game mixed with a strategic board game and was only just created in early 2019 by Chinese developer Drodo Studios. The new subgenre quickly exploded in popularity by May 2019 and other companies, like Riot, rushed to make their own versions. Teamfight Tactics has since hit 33 million monthly players as of September 2019.

Set 3 will serve as an entry point for even more newcomers, and here’s everything new coming in the game's third major update:

How to start playing Teamfight Tactics Set 3

Set 3 is currently only available on League of Legends’ Public Beta Environment (PBE) for now, which means it won’t be available to everyone until later in the month. Riot has not announced when it will hit live servers yet but expect it in the next few weeks.

Players will need to register for a PBE account on Riot’s website but their League of Legends account must have no current bans and be honor level 3 or above to gain access. Honor is a social feature awarded by other players you’ve played League of Legends matches that are meant to complement a user for something they did well during a game.

So you’ll need to get a decent amount of League of Legends games in before you gain early access to Set 3 or continue playing Set 2 until Galaxies hits live servers.

What are the new Origins and classes in TFT Set 3?

There are ten new Origins and 13 classes in Teamfight Tactics' Set 3. Every champion is a combination of at least one Origin and one class with some exceptions. Playing many units with the same Origin or class will give your team access to special traits and bonus effects that are critical to winning games.

Think of this like team synergy. Here are all of the units that make up each synergy and the effects you’ll gain by playing them.

Origins:

Celestial (5 units)

Riot Games

Chrono (7 units)

Riot Games

Cybernetic (6 units)

Riot Games

Dark Star (6 units)

Riot Games

Mech-Pilot (3 units)

Riot Games

Rebel (7 units)

Riot Games

Space Pirate (4 units)

Riot Games

Star Guardian (6 units)

Riot Games

Valkyrie (3 units)

Riot Games

Void (3 units)

Riot Games

Classes:

Blademaster (7 units)

Riot Games

Blaster (5 units)

Riot Games

Brawler (4 units)

Riot Games

Demolitionist (4 units)

Riot Games

Infiltrator (5 units)

Riot Games

Mana-Reaver (4 units)

Riot Games

Mercenary (2 units)

Riot Games

Mystic (4 units)

Riot Games

Protector (4 units)

Riot Games

Sorcerer (7 units)

Riot Games

Sniper (3 units)

Riot Games

Starship (1 unit)

Riot Games

Vanguard (5 units)

Riot Games

Finally, here’s a chart of all of the Origin and Class combinations:

The cost of each unit is listed on the bottom right corner of each portrait. The more a unit cost, the more powerful it is. Riot Games

What are the new items in TFT Set 3?

A total of three new items have been added to replace a trio of items from Set 2 that Riot thought weren’t working very well. Here's what has been added and what’s leaving TFT.

Chalice of Favor replaces Hush: You can now combine Tear of the Goddess + Negatron Cloak to create a Chalice of Favor, which grants nearby allies 10 mana whenever the equipped unit casts a spell.

You can now combine Tear of the to create a Chalice of Favor, which grants nearby allies 10 mana whenever the equipped unit casts a spell. Shroud of Stillness replaces Iceborne Gauntlet: You can now combine Brawler’s Glove + Chain Mail to craft a Shroud of Stillness, which shoots a beam forward that causes all enemies hit to have their max mana increased by 40 percent until they cast once.

Shroud of Stillness' effect will only activate once at the start of combat. It works a lot like Zephyr. Riot Games

Zz’Rot Portal replaces Titanic Hydra: You can now combine Recurve Bow + Giant’s Belt to make Zz’Rot Portal, which summons a Voidling with 1000/2000/4000 HP that taunts all nearby enemies upon the equipped unit’s death.