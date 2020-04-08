3 ways to fix Valorant's pesky Error 7 messages

League of Legends developer Riot Games released the closed beta for Valorant, a free-to-play shooter combining elements of Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Hype remains high as fans clamor for the chance to try the game for themselves, but Valorant has been plagued launch week woes even as it's become biggest game on Twitch. Error 7 is one of the more common problems players have encountered so far: here's what we know and how to fix it.

What is Error 7 in Valorant?

Numerous players report encountering Error 7 messages when trying to log on and play Valorant.

"We are aware of issues with social panel and logins for some players," the message accompanying the error reads. "We are working on a fix. There was an error connecting to the platform, please restart your game client."

This error comes down to a problem with players being unable to connect to Valorant's server services. This either means that Riot's servers are down, which has been happening this week, though in many cases it's also an issue local to your connectivity. Any online game is bound to have problems in its first beta, and the massive load of 100,000 players is likely putting more strain on the servers than was expected by Riot Games.

How to fix error 7

While there aren't many preventative measures you can take to stop Error 7 from happening, you can deal with it in several ways.

The first is to restart the Valorant game client. With connectivity issues like Error 7, it's entirely possible that logging off and then logging back on can do the trick. If that doesn't work and you encounter Error 7 again, try restarting your computer entirely. If the error persists, the best thing you can do is file a support ticket. Riot Games already has a support page entirely dedicated to Valorant, though keep in mind that the support team will be flooded with bug reports and other support requests during launch week.

The Inverse Analysis : Riot is having server issues across the company this week as a result of Valorant's popularity. While this is frustrating to those eager to try out Valorant, one of the purposes of a closed Beta is to work out server issues just like this.

Games such as Diablo 3 and SimCity are notorious for terrible launches. Beta testing helps prevent some of these issues before millions of players gain access during a wide release. If Valorant can get these issues sorted out before the likes of Crucible and Overwatch 2 arrive, Riot's new shooter should do just fine.