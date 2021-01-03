Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is full of wild crossovers. Shows like The Mandalorian and The Walking Dead as well as video games like Halo and God of War have crossed over with Fortnite, bringing characters like the Master Chief and Kratos to the island. Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 is on the not so distant horizon and will likely shake things up again.

This is everything we know so far about the next season of Fortnite.

When is the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 start date?

As Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is still Epic Games' main focus, they have not teased or revealed a Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 start date yet. Still, we can determine that the new season will begin sometime in the week of March 15, 2021 based on the cadence of previous Fortnite seasons and the date listed on Epic Games' website and the in-game Battle Pass.

Because players are being told to complete the battle pass by March 15, that's almost certainly the day, or at least the week, where a new season will begin. Barring any delays, there's likely going to be some cataclysmic season-ending event when that time comes, and Epic Games will tease it beforehand. We'll definitely learn and get official confirmation of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6's start date before it begins.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: Zero Point will run until March 2021. Epic Games

Is there a trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6?

No, there isn't. Once again, it's too early within Season 5 to have gotten a trailer for the next season of Fortnite. Expect plenty of trailers for Season 5 crossovers, like the Master Chief trailer below, before a Season 6 trailer ever arrives. We likely won't even get a Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 until the day the season begins, even if it's teased beforehand. If we're lucky, it'll leak before then.

What is the theme of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6?

We don't know what the theme of Fortnite's next season is yet because it has not been officially revealed. It's likely that it will continue the narrative established in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, where Agent Jones is rounding up the best Hunters from other realities. We still don't know what exactly this is all building towards, but whatever event concludes Season 5 will also set the stage for Season 6!

What will be added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6?

Because we are still a couple of months away from the next season's start date, leaks for it haven't really emerged yet. These typically happen ahead of every season and give players a decent idea of what to expect in terms of map changes and upcoming skins. Like every new season of Fortnite, expect a brand new Battle Pass that will be full of new skins and other goodies to unlock.

We' could also see some new weapons as well as massive map changes. The past couple of Fortnite seasons have all changed the map in significant ways, so we expect Chapter 2 Season 5 to be no different. That said, all of the new additions the season will bring will become significantly clearer as we approach its start date.