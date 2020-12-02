The Mandalorian and bounties kick off Fortnite's game-changing Season 5

Galactus has been defeated! The bombastic end to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 saw players take control of a battle bus, fight Galactus, and ultimately send him back to the Marvel universe. Still, Fortnite's reality became fractured in the process, and now a new character called Agent Jones is defending the "Zero Point" on Fortnite's map with the help of some new characters and the titular character from The Mandalorian.

If you're curious about what has changed since the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 on December 2, this is everything you need to be aware of about it and the 15.00 update.

Map Changes

As is the case with any new season of Fortnite, the battle royale map has changed. The three major changes for this update are the "Shifting Crystalline Sands" around the Zero Point as well as an Ancient Arena themed after the Colisseum and a jungle. The Razor Crest from The Mandalorian can even be found crashed in the Crystalline Sands.

A merged version of Salty Springs and Tilted Towers has also reappeared near the Zero Point. While these map changes aren't mind-blowing, you'll definitely want to gain your bearings in these new areas when you start playing Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 and locate the Hunters who are key for this season's new gameplay feature: Bounties.

Bounties

This season's biggest change has to do with gameplay.

Fortnite now has bounties like Call of Duty: Warzone, where players get tasked with eliminating other players for extra rewards. These bounties are given out by NPCs that players can find across the map. Players can recruit and fight alongside them, even in Solo matches.

While this mechanic has been in other battle royale games before, the addition of bounties and ally NPCs gives Fortnite more depth and variation for those that put hundreds of hours into the game. As the season goes on, don't be surprised to see new quest-givers or mechanics in relation to the bounties.

The Mandalorian and where to find the Razer Crest

One of these "hunters" that can give bounties is Din Djarin from The Mandalorian. He's one of the first unlocks in Fortnite's new battle pass, so players that purchase it can quickly earn this skin and eventually, the Razer Crest as a hand glider. That said, both the character and ship can be found on the map at the eastern edge of the new Crystalline Sands created by the Zero Point.

Visiting this location is a necessary step in unlocking the Mandalorian's Beskar Armor skin. While this is the only major crossover of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 so far, it's a pretty thorough one that's accessed quickly through the battle pass.

New Battle Pass

Season 5 for Fortnite Chapter 2 obviously has a new battle pass for players to complete. It contains the skins, hand gliders, sprays, and more for The Mandalorian as well as original "Hunter" characters like Reese, Mancake, Mave, Kondor, Lexa, and Menace. You can see all of the characters included in the battle pass and their related rewards on Fortnite's website.

So far, this season hasn't been radically different than previous ones, but players should have fun messing with the new bounty system as well as getting new weapons, skins, and more. The season's reveal does confirm that more Hunters are coming to the game, so who knows what franchise Fortnite will cross over with next!