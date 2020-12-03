Kratos, Master Chief, and every skin coming to Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has become the Smash Bros . of battle royales with how many franchises it collaborates with and adds to the game.

At this point, a squad featuring Harley Quinn from DC Comics, Rey from Star Wars, John Wick, and Iron Man from Marvel Comics is possible. While Season 4 was a giant collaboration with Marvel, Season 5 looks to continue this crossover trend as original Fortnite character Agent Jones pulls the best "Hunters" to the Fortnite island from across all realities.

All of the new skins of Zero Point are themed around this concept. While some of them are original characters, others are crossovers with major series like Star Wars, God of War, and Halo. Here are all of the skins featured in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 based on skins already in the game or confirmed, as well as others that have leaked.

Leaked Fortnite Season 5 Skins

Kratos

Kratos, the titular God of War, will soon join 'Fortnite.' Epic Games

Fortnite and PlayStation have had a close partnership in 2020. Fortnite was shown off during September PlayStation 5 showcase event and PS4 and PS5 are the only consoles that support Houseparty while you're playing Fortnite.

The pair are capping off this partnership with a Kratos skin, which was confirmed by PlayStation after the skin leaked. We don't yet know for sure how players will unlock this God of War skin but don't be surprised if players can only purchase it within the Fortnite store on PS4 or PS5.

Master Chief

While Epic Games and Sony are tight, Epic Games doesn't seem to be leaving Microsoft out of the equation.

Data-miners found Halo skins within the new season of the game, including a Master Chief skin, a little Warthog, and a USNC Pelican. According to @FNBRUnreleased, there will also be some sort of Red vs. Blue collab which could just be the Master Chief skin reskinned in red and blue colors.

Inverse has reached out to Rooster Teeth for comment and will update this post as necessary.

Original Characters

While the big leaked skins are Kratos and Master Chief, several original skins will also be added to Fortnite according to data gathered by Pro Game Guides. Many of these skins appear to be Christmas-themed, including Snowmando , Diamond Diva , Gingerbread Raider , Fa-La-La-La-Fishtick , and Frost Squad.

But there are also some skins disconnected from that theme like Marauder Heavy , Dark Skully , Indigo Kuno , Cloud Striker , Madcap , Brilliant Bomber , Wake Rider , and Backscatter that players will eventually be able to choose from. All of these skins should come to Fortnite as the season progresses over the next couple of months.

Fortnite Season 5 skins already in the game

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is Fortnite's flagship character for Season 5 of Chapter 2. Epic Games

The flagship crossover skin for this season of Fortnite is Din Djarin, the main character in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. This crossover makes a lot of sense given the fact that the show's second season remains ongoing, with a new episode being added to Disney+ every Friday.

This crossover is also pretty thorough considering the fact that Baby Yoda and the Razor Crest are also included. He's the first skin you unlock in the battle pass, so it's very hard to miss the Mandalorian when playing Fortnite.

Original Characters

Season 5 of Fortnite includes a lot of original characters created by Epic Games. These include a soldier named Reese , a sentient Pancake person named Mancake , warriors Mave and Menace , the sleek assassin Kondor , and Lexa , an anime girl that can don a badass suit of armor.

All of these skins are unlocked as part of the battle pass. Every character can get upgraded looks as players progress through the battle pass and complete in-game quests.