Follow this Golden Route to unlock the true Triangle Strategy ending

There are multiple branching storylines in Triangle Strategy, and your experience can change depending on the choices you make throughout the game. There are some tough decisions to make along the way, and these can turn into different recruitable characters, as well as four different endings. One of those endings, however, is especially tricky to get and functions as the true ending, or “Golden Route” of the game. You’ll need to do some very specific things in order to get it, so here’s everything you need to know about getting the true ending of Triangle Strategy.

Triangle Strategy New Game Plus

Before we jump in, it’s important to go over the New Game Plus of Triangle Strategy, and how you might want to wait until your second playthrough to get the true ending.

Triangle Strategy has a robust New Game Plus system. Nintendo

Triangle Strategy’s New Game Plus allows you to carry over all your recruited units, their levels, upgrades, etc. In response, the game scales the enemy’s levels to match yours on subsequent playthroughs. You’ll also be able to see how many Conviction Points you get for different decisions and actions.

The later chapters of the game require you to split up your party, and the true ending has even more difficult battles to get through. Because of that, you’ll be in a better position with fully upgraded units and an expanded army. Still, if you really want to get the true ending on your first playthrough, it’s absolutely possible.

How to get the true ending in Triangle Strategy

Key moments for the true ending take place in Chapters 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, and 17. Nintendo

There are a few key decisions you need to make at various points in Triangle Strategy in order to get the true ending, and if you miss even one you’ll be locked out of that. Make sure you follow along from the beginning of the game. Below we’ll list out each chapter in the game and what you need to do.

Chapter 1 - No vote, simply play through.

Chapter 2 - No vote, simply play through.

Chapter 3 - Vote doesn’t affect the true ending.

Chapter 4 - No vote, simply play through.

Chapter 5 - No vote, simply play through.

Chapter 6 - No vote simply play through.

Chapter 7 - You can vote either way, however, if you decide to protect Roland you absolutely must NOT use any of the fire traps in the Wolffort battle.

Chapter 8 - Vote doesn’t affect the true ending.

Chapter 9 - Decide to help Sorsley Ende in his illegal salt trade, which makes you travel to Aesfrost.

Chapter 10 - Reveal Roland’s identity and that he’s still alive to Svarog.

Chapter 11 - Decide to protect the Rosel, regardless of how it affects your relationship with Hyzante.

Chapter 12 - Find the “key” in the Roselle village. The key is in the Village Elder’s house, and you’ll need to have Frederica distract him in order to go in and investigate.

Chapter 13 - Vote doesn’t affect the true ending.

Chapter 14 - No vote, simply play through.

Chapter 15 - Decide to go back to Wolffort and visit Symon.

Chapter 16 - No vote, simply play through

Chapter 17 - In the final decision choose the option “There must be another way.” Serenoa will mentally walk through the predicament and you’ll need to choose the right answers. The answers you need to choose are below.

1 - “Greet them with the Wolffort demesne's wildfire?”

2- “Might Lord Svarog be the key?”

3 - “We can expose the truth hidden within the Goddess's statue.”

4 - “They're of the Consortium.”

Now you’ll be locked into the Golden Route, which features two extra chapters and allows you to recruit the fearsome General Avlora. Of course, you’re free to play through additional times to see whatever endings you may have missed.