How long is Triangle Strategy? How many chapters, hours, and playtime

Square Enix returns to the tactical RPG genre with Triangle Strategy, a new title done in the trademark HD-2D style. Fans of games like Final Fantasy Tactics and Fire Emblem should find a lot to love, from the political-focused story to the challenging battles. Of course, tactical RPGs are generally known as complex and lengthy experiences. With multiple branching paths there’s a wealth of content to wade through in Triangle Strategy, so here’s everything you need to know.

How many chapters are in Triangle Strategy?

Triangle Strategy is broken up into a series of chapters, and a free demo available on the Nintendo eShop actually lets players get through the first three chapters, which is about 4-5 hours. The first three will be largely the same every time, but the first big choice of the game hits at the end of chapter 3. From this point onward the chapters, and battles, you get can greatly vary based on the choices you make.

The chapters in Triangle Strategy can vary greatly depending on your choices. Nintendo

At the same time, there’s no guaranteed chapter count as the choice you make in Chapter 17 can determine how many more you have left. There are multiple routes and endings in Triangle Strategy, but each one will have 19-20 chapters. Keep in mind, however, that some chapters have multiple parts, so the overall length of each one can vary. A decision in Chapter 7 is where the story really starts to split off, so here are the first six chapters, which will mostly be the same for all players.

Chapter 1 - A Young Hawk Soars

Chapter 2 - To Arms, Brave Warriors

Chapter 3 Part 1 - Whither the River Flows

Chapter 3 Part 2 - A Land of Sand and Sun

Chapter 3 Part 2 - A Land of Snow and Ice

Chapter 4 - A New Dawn

Chapter 5 - Encroaching Darkness

Chapter 6 - Remember Me

While the chapters you play can vary, the general length of the game is going to be roughly the same each time.

How long does Triangle Strategy take to beat?

You’ll need multiple playthroughs if you want to see the full story in Triangle Strategy. Nintendo

An average playthrough of Triangle Strategy is likely going to run roughly 40-50 hours. It can vary depending on if you decide to watch optional cutscenes, play through the optional battles at camp, and how much you explore during the exploration sections. Triangle Strategy is also quite challenging, so you may need to replay multiple battles before you can actually beat them. Outside of Mental Mock Battles at your camp and optional cutscenes, Triangle Strategy doesn’t have much in the way of sidequests.

Beating Triangle Strategy once unlocks a New Game+ option, so you’ll be able to play through again and see some of the alternate routes. This gives the game a similar feel to something like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, requiring you to play through the game multiple times in order to see the full story and context for every event. Players will likely want to play through at least twice, meaning a commitment of roughly 80-100 hours, and completionists are going to need to bump that playtime up even more.