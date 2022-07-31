The tactical RPG is making a comeback thanks to Square Enix. With the success of Triangle Strategy and the upcoming release of The DioField Chronicle, it is a good time to be a tactics fan. With both games exciting fans, it only makes sense that remasters of the titles that inspired them would be quick to follow. Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, designed by Final Fantasy Tactics designer Yasumi Matsuno, remains one of the best games in the TRPG genre. After a number of leaks Square Enix has finally officially announced a remake for the classic tactics game. Here is everything you need to know about Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

When is the Tactics Ogre: Reborn release date?

Although not officially announced, the game has had several leaks. Square Enix

With the official announcement of the game in August 2022, Square Enix also revealed it will be released on November 11, 2022 . This will sandwich Tactics Ogre: Reborn between the heavily anticipated release of both God of War Ragnarök on November 9 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on November 12.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn first appeared in the now infamous GeForce Now leak which has a proven track record of revealing games like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition coming to PC as well as the Chrono Cross remaster.

Is there a Tactics Ogre: Reborn trailer?

Yes! Tactics Ogre: Reborn was officially announced with a snazzy trailer. Check it out.

The trailer is a very atmospheric display of the remake, filled with text about the games war focused story. It does give fans a better look at the reworked art and gameplay coming to the remake.

What are the Tactics Ogre: Reborn platforms?

The official platforms that Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be released on include Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam. Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe edition of the game will also receive a copy of the Tactics Ogre: Reborn soundtrack.

There is no word on an Xbox port of the game. Square Enix picks and chooses platforms on a game-by-game basis. Triangle Strategy was a Nintendo Switch exclusive while The DioField Chronicle is coming to all modern platforms. Tactics Ogre: Reborn might be a case where Xbox just misses out.

Is Tactics Ogre: Reborn a full remaster?

UI, gameplay, and art have all been completely reworked for a modern audience. Square Enix

The last major release of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together was the 2010 remake of the original 1995 SNES release. This remake kept the original's gameplay with a few quality-of-life features to make the game a little more forgiving to new players.

Rather than update the PSP release, Square Enix has completely reworked the original game for Tactics Ogre: Reborn. The PS Deals leak included an extensive feature list that touched on the changes in this remake. Both background art and character sprites have been completely recreated with modern hardware, keeping the feel of the original’s pixel aesthetic but with a clean modern feel. But it will also include more gameplay changes. Cutscenes will also be fully voiced.

The gameplay is also being tweaked, with the main changes including a quicker pace of battle, auto-save, and a complete overhaul of the controls and UI to make the game feel more streamlined.

What is the Tactics Ogre: Reborn story?

Taking the role of Denim Powell, a soldier caught in the middle of a war in the nation of Valeria, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together follows the war between Walsta and several other political powers. It is a story filled with political intrigue and incredibly emotional revelations throughout. The development team was influenced by many real-life conflicts filled with war crimes and racial prejudice. In some ways, the game's opening premise sounds like Attack on Titan with the Walsta citizens being subjected to persecution and being restricted to a small island. Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be a fantastic way for new audiences to experience this truly remarkable story.

Tactics Ogre takes place in the war-torn archipelago of Valeria. Square Enix

Who designed the original Tactics Ogre?

The director of Tactics Ogre: Let us Cling Together was Yasumi Matsuno. If that name doesn’t ring a bell, then his work might. Matsuno went on to direct Final Fantasy Tactics, Vagrant Story, and shaped the original vision of Final Fantasy XII; all these titles were set in his Ivalice setting. All Matsuno’s games have common threads of medieval fantasy that explore the complexities of war and the deep trauma it inflicts on the people who experience it. Matsuno’s influence can still be felt in Final Fantasy, as FFXVI producer Naoki Yoshida is heavily influenced by his work and has even invited Matsuno to write scenarios for Final Fantasy XIV.

Tactics: Ogre Reborn will come to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11, 2022.