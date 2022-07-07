Square Enix has decided to go all-in on strategic RPGs in 2022. First, there was Triangle Strategy, which focused on traditional tactics mechanics. But there is also The DioField Chronicle, an exciting new strategic RPG that looks to be an interesting entry to the genre with the intention of shaking up the genre. The game will be here before you know it, and Square has seen fit to share a wealth of information on it before its upcoming release. Here’s everything you need to know!

What is the DioField Chronicle release date?

The strategy roleplaying game is almost here! Square Enix

The DioField Chronicle has had a very quick lead-up to release. Originally announced in March of 2022 the game already has a release date scheduled for the end of this year. In a live stream for the game, Square Enix announced the release date will be September 22, 2022 . A demo for the game will also be available starting August 10

Is there a DioField Chronicle trailer?

Yes! The game was revealed with a snazzy trailer. Check it out:

The trailer shows some beautiful scenery designed in an interesting diorama style that brings to mind Fantasian. At the heart of The DioField Chronicle is a story about war focused on a group of mercenaries who could be the key to changing the outcome of the war.

What platforms will DioField Chronicle be coming to?

The DioField Chronicle is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The demo will be coming to all platforms as well.

The official announcement trailer features some developmental footage that is all captured on the PS5.

What is the story of The DioField Chronicle?

The Blue Fox mercenary group are the main characters in a story about war and honor. Square Enix

The overall vibes of The DioField Chronicle are very Final Fantasy Tactics. It will have a gritty story in a medieval setting talking about war. Here is what Square Enix has said about the game’s plot.

The era of myths gives way to an era of great turmoil… The world of men is mired in an age of war which rages for year on end. A band of elite mercenaries calling themselves Blue Fox arise amidst the flames and the chaos, their fates and valiant deeds to be sung of in ages yet to come. But when all is said and done, will the name "Blue Fox" come to signify hope or darkest tragedy?

The blue foxes have four leaders, each with a different personal backstory. Many of them come from noble families, while others come from low birth. This difference in the background seems like the perfect setup for a story about class, much like the one at the heart of FF Tactics.

Honor is the main theme of the game, Throughout the story, the player will be forced to make tough decisions that will affect individual characters and their relationships with each other. The Square Enix wording of the Blue Fox coming to signify hope or tragedy suggests that the game could have multiple outcomes that rely on a player’s choices in the gameplay and story.

What is the gameplay of DioField Chronicle like?

DioField Chronicle wants to breathe life into the strategy roleplaying genre. Square Enix

The gameplay of The DioField Chronicle looks to be fairly unique in the bloated genre of strategy role-playing games. The main mechanic will be the “Real-Time Tactical Battle” (RTTB). According to Square, it is a new battle system that focuses on strategy.

Success will rely on real-time assessment of battlefield conditions and then issuing decisive orders to your troops, taking advantage of their unique strengths and weaknesses. The game has an isometric view standard of many SRPGs. This is the second strategy game being released by Square Enix this year, the other being Triangle Strategy which is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Whereas Triangle Strategy adheres to a more traditional type of tactics-based gameplay, The DioField Chronicle seems like it is pulling more from Real-Time Strategy games.

An extended look at gameplay was given during the recent live stream and shows the player pausing the scene and individually issuing commands to troops. This includes movement, attacks, and special abilities that each character has access to.

Is there a DioField Chronicle collector’s edition?

The collector’s edition comes with an entire board game. Square Enix

Yes! Originally revealed for Japan, the collector’s edition is officially available on Square’s North American store. It will cost you $169.99 and is available for all platforms excluding PC. Included in the collector’s edition are the following:

A set of pins with four different coats of arms representing groups within the game, including the Blue Fox.

The DioField Chronicle Board Game. A competitive board game set in the world of the video game. It allows for two to four players and has a playtime of about 30 minutes according to Square Enix.

If the collector’s edition doesn’t appeal to you, there is also a standard edition and a physical or digital deluxe edition of the game also available for pre-order currently.