After countless leaks, rumors, fan-prodding, and false starts, Rocksteady Studios' newest game has finally been announced: the Suicide Squad is getting its own video game. The only official information we have so far is a photo of Superman in the Suicide Squad's crosshairs that Rocksteady tweeted on August 7, 2020. If we combine this with all the leaks and Easter eggs devoured over the last five years, however, we have a fairly good idea of what this game might look like.

Here's everything we know about Suicide Squad.

When is the Suicide Squad game's release date?

Suicide Squad's release date and platforms have yet to be announced. It's possible both will be revealed during the DC FanDome event on August 22. Rocksteady has promised to provide more information there.

One 4chan leak claims Suicide Squad will launch in Fall 2021 for Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC — which seems totally possible.

Is there a trailer for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad?

No, not yet. Our best guess is that one will be shown at DC FanDome.

Superman. Rocksteady Studios

Is there gameplay for Suicide Squad?

No, the only official word we have is from the above photo of Superman. Perhaps gameplay will debut at DC FanDome event, but it's far more likely that we'll get some kind of cinematic reveal trailer.

However, Rocksteady is known almost exclusively for the beloved and critically acclaimed Arkham series of Batman games, so it stands to reason that Suicide Squad might employ a similar or identical combat system. It might even take a similar online co-op approach to the Marvel's Avengers game published by Square Enix and developed by Crystal Dynamics — except with an even better combat system.

Are there leaks for the Suicide Squad?

Tons. There are numerous alleged leaks for Rocksteady's Arkham Knight follow-up. There's a chance that none of these are real, but many tie in nicely to the information already announced about Rocksteady's latest project.

One leak alleges that prior to developing Suicide Squad, Rocksteady was hard at work on a Superman game. This leak began getting legs in 2018, and the story continued to develop until April 2020, showing swaths of concept art. This would likely tie into the Lex Luthor Easter egg found in Arkham Knight.

Conversely, Warner Bros. Games' other Batman developer, WB Montréal began working on a Suicide Squad game sometime during Arkham Origins' development. The game was hinted at in both Arkham Origins and the Vita spin-off. According to Kotaku, this Suicide Squad game was initially planned to release alongside the film. Development was canceled in 2016 or 2017. Rocksteady likely began development on their Suicide Squad game during or shortly after 2017. It's unknown if there's any narrative or asset overlap between Rocksteady's Suicide Squad and the one that was being produced at WB Montréal.

Superman game leaked picture. Rocksteady Games, maybe?

In April 2019, a Warner Bros. Marketing email leaked onto ResetEra regarding Rocksteady's upcoming game, which was implied to be Suicide Squad. Notably, this called the game a "Games as a Service" title, meaning it would have multiplayer and regular updates similar to games like Marvel's Avengers and Destiny. The leak stated that multiple cities would be available like Gotham and Star City. It added that the game was once set to be announced on June 4, 2019 and players that pre-ordered would have early access to a raid.

If everything else is the same, we could see a raid system in Rocksteady's Suicide Squad.

In June 2020, ResetEra users found domain names for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game. Notably, one domain read SuicideSquadKillsTheJusticeLeague. When used in conjunction with the Superman teaser photo, this could give us some idea of the game's story. Perhaps we play as the Suicide Squad hunting the Justice League?

On August 4, 2020, prior to Rocksteady's official announcement, a 4chan post listed the gaming announcements that would allegedly occur at the DC FanDome event. They said two Batman related announcements would happen.

First, there will be a new Batman game from WB Montréal called Batman: Gotham Knights that would feature the Court of the Owls and function as a soft reboot for the Arkham franchise. That game would allegedly launch in November 2020.

Secondly, it provided information on Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game, including a synopsis:

Batman, standing like a champ. Rocksteady

"Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League by Rocksteady Studios. Amanda Waller goes to war with the Justice League when Batman attempts to shut her down over the creation of Project Cadmus. Playable characters include Deadshot, Harley Quinn, El Diablo, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, Cheetah, and Enchantress."

It claims the game would be exclusively on next-gen consoles and launch in fall 2021. This would place Rocksteady's game right next to the release of DC's Suicide Squad film, aping the alleged release circumstances for WB Montréal's Suicide Squad. The game would supposedly take place in the same universe established by Gotham Knights.

That's everything leaked about the game so far. We'll see if anything is conformed during DC FanDome.

What's the story in Suicide Squad?

We don't have precise details on the story yet, but we can make some educated guesses by combining a few leaks. The domain name referencing Killing the Justice League is likely the most credible leak. If true, this game could be based on one of the numerous Justice League destruction stories.

Perhaps Suicide Squad will be a loose adaptation of Tower of Babel, the popular Justice League storyline where Batman's computer is hacked, revealing his secret strategies to defeat every Justice League member. This was loosely adapted in the film Justice League: Doom. Suicide Squad could take the narrative role originally played by the Legion of Doom.

Alternatively, given the fearsome look in Superman's eye, this could take a more Injustice-esque angle where the Justice League has taken a more villainous role in the world.