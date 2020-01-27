Here's exactly when you can start playing as Byleth in 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s seventh major update will roll out January 28 and include Nintendo’s newest DLC fighter, Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, along a treasure trove of additional content. When exactly will players be able to step onto the battlefield as the latest of many anime sword boys? And what else will the update entail? Here's what you need to know.

Tuesday’s patch marks the end of Smash Ultimate’s first Fighter Pass, which introduced Joker from Persona 5 and Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury to the game’s roster, but Nintendo won't leave Smashers hanging.

Game Director Masahiro Sakurai confirmed in mid-January that a second Fighter Pass would be available for pre-order the same day Byleth hits Nintendo Switch consoles around the world. This new series of DLC packs will include six new fighters that will be released between now and December 2021. (And before you send in your suggestions, Sakurai says all six additional characters are already selected.)

Here’s what included in version 7.0 of Smash Ultimate and everything else that will be up for grabs come Tuesday.

Nintendo

What's the release time for Byleth and Version 7.0 of Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Nintendo hasn’t confirmed exactly what time Version 7.0 will be available for download in the Switch eShop, but historically, fighters become available simultaneously across the globe — which is a pretty significant clue. Nintendo of America's Twitter account lists January 28 as the release date in the States, but the Japanese and European release date is January 29. Based on the obvious time zone differences, that puts the earliest possible release time for version 7.0 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Most previous DLC fighters were released at either 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Eastern in the United States, so we can expect something similar for Byleth and Version 7.0.

What will Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 7.0 include for free?

Whether or not you’ve purchased the $24.99 Fighter Pass, anyone who owns Smash Ultimate will likely receive balance changes and bug fixes as part of the new update.

Nintendo has consistently released tweaks to characters’ moves in previous updates. The last big update, Version 6.0, buffed six of the weakest fighters in the game. It's likely that Version 7.0 might include its own batch of nerfs and buffs.

We won’t know what characters Nintendo might change, but the company generally publishes patch notes after the new version of Smash Ultimate is shipped. So stay tuned.

The new stage that will be added to 'Smash Ultimate' once Byleth is released. Nintendo

What will Version 7.0 of Smash Bros. Ultimate include for Fighter Pass owners?

Byleth, of course! Anyone who picked up the Fighter Pass will have instant access to the eighth Fire Emblem character to be added to Smash Ultimate. It’ll also include a brand-new stage called Garreg Mach Monastery that will cycle through some of the most iconic areas featured in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

These new additions will also include a new set of tunes to play in the background of your intense group battles.

What is available with version 7.0 of Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Nintendo also dropped a new selection of Mii Fighter costumes, including outfits from titles like Cuphead, Megaman, and Assassin’s Creed. These won’t come included with the Fighter Pass and will need to be purchased individually for $0.75 each. Sorry, Mii Fighter mains.