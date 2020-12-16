How and when to watch the Smash Bros. Ultimate Sephiroth presentation

The one-winged angel is coming to Smash Bros . Classic Final Fantasy VII antagonist Sephiroth is the third character in the Fighter Pass 2 for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, following Min-Min from Arms and Steve from Minecraft. While Sephiroth was revealed through a trailer at the Game Awards on December 10, that video only showcased a little bit of gameplay.

As such, Nintendo is following it up with a dedicated Sephiroth livestream showcase that will be lengthier and delve into the fighter as well as the new Mii costumes and other updates coming alongside his addition. If you want to know when you can watch this year's final major video game presentation, we've rounded up what you need to know about the showcase.

When is the Super Smash Bros. Sephiroth presentation start time?

This Sephiroth showcase, which is officially titled "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - Mr. Sakurai Presents Sephiroth," was revealed shortly after the character's announcement at The Game Awards. The presentation will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern on December 17, 2020.

Nintendo revealed the start time for Sephiroth's presentation on Twitter. Nintendo

Like other Smash Bros. presentations, it will be livestreamed on Nintendo's YouTube channel before a VOD of the stream is subsequently posted. While you'll be able to watch the presentation after the fact if you miss it, this livestream should be easier to catch than the Indie World showcase, which happened in the middle of the day.

A video link to the presentation is not yet live, but we will add it to this article once it's available.

How long will the Sephiroth presentation last?

Nintendo has not specified exactly how long this showcase for Sephiroth will be. But we expect it to be over half an hour after looking at some other Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter videos. The "Mr. Sakurai Presents" video for Min-Min was more than 35 minutes long. Meanwhile, Steve's showcase clocked in at a whopping 45:44 in length.

We can likely expect Sephiroth's video length to be somewhere within that ballpark. It might be on the shorter side though, as he doesn't seem to be as complicated of a character as Steve or Min-Min.

What should we expect from the Sephiroth showcase?

The official tweet revealing the presentation says that the video will be "all about the DLC fighter [Sephiroth], including the release date." That means, at the very least, this video will confirm when we can start playing as Sephiroth later this month. There's a chance he'll be available the same day as the presentation, as Banjo & Kazooie were released on the same day as their showcase.

Looking at previous showcases once again gives us a decent idea of what the presentation will cover. Sakurai will give a deep dive into every single one of Sephiroth's moves and how they connect to the original Final Fantasy VII, Advent Children, and Final Fantasy VII Remake. We'll also see what his new stage will be like as well as what music tracks are being added with him.

Additonally, new Spirits and Mii costumes (some of which could be Final Fantasy-related) will also be revealed. Each of these Mii Fighter sets has included a surprise crossover character like Sans from Undertale or Travis Touchdown from No More Heroes. There could also be other game-level updates that Sakurai confirms, though we can't predict those.

Still, if you're an avid fan of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you don't want to miss this presentation as it will tell you everything that you'd possibly want to know about the game's next major update.