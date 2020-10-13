Here's when you can finally play as Minecraft Steve in Smash Bros.

The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter is almost here! Steve from Minecraft is the 77th fighter to grace the greatest gaming crossover of all-time, and he'll be available at some point on Tuesday, October 13 for all players.

If you're wondering when exactly you'll be able to get your hands on Steve and his alternate skins based on female avatar Alex, a Zombie, and an Enderman, here's what you need to know

When is the Smash Ultimate Minecraft DLC release time?

The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character, Steve from Minecraft, will be released at 9 pm Eastern on October 13, 2020. While the date was confirmed during Sakurai's deep dive into this new character on October 4, a specific release time was not specified. But all major Super Smash Bros Ultimate updates roll out happen around 6 pm Pacific time.

This was the case for Min-Min, so this release time appears to be the same for Steve and co. as well. If you own Fighter Pass 2 or Challenger Pack 7, ensure you have the game fully updated after the aforementioned time. Once you do that, Steve should appear as part of your massive roster.

What is the Smash Ultimate Minecraft DLC price?

If you want to get this new fighter, there are two different ways to obtain them. For those interested in all of the DLC that will come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the best option is to pick up Fighter Pass 2, which costs $29.99 but also includes Min-Min and the next four DLC fighters for the game as well.

For those that don't care about any other DLC characters and just want to play as Steve, the cheaper alternative is to pick up Challenger Pack 7 for $5.99 to get the Minecraft characters, stage, and music.

Both of these DLC packs are available in the Nintendo eShop.

What does Smash Ultimate 9.0 update include?

The release of Super Smash Bros Ultimate's Minecraft DLC later today will accompany the version 9.0 update. For DLC owners, this update enables all of the new Minecraft-themed features. That includes Steve and his alternate skins (Alex, Zombie, and Enderman) as well as seven new music tracks from Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Dungeons, along with a new Minecraft stage that randomizes to one of six unique biomes from the base game.

Additionally, this update will introduce new Spirits to the Spirit Board for players that are looking for new combat challenges as well as some balance changes that the community will spend this week documenting before updating tier lists accordingly.

Finally, new Mii Fighter costumes are also getting released today alongside Steve and Update 9.0. These costumes are based on a Creeper, Pig, and Diamond Armor from Minecraft, Gil from The Tower of Druaga, Bomberman, and Travis Touchdown from No More Heroes.

Each Mii Fighter costume costs $0.75.