3 intriguing secrets you need to find in your Minecraft Dungeons camp

Minecraft Dungeons, a top-down action RPG spinoff from Microsoft and Mojang's popular sandbox game, launched May 27, and already players have already tracked down several hidden secrets.

Many of these can be found in the camp, which serves as every players' base of operations once the game's first mission is completed. Here are three of the game's biggest and most-intriguing secrets.

Normally, you can expect your camp to have a blacksmith, item creator, map to choose missions from, a home that accrues new items over the course of the game, and chests that are randomly placed around after you complete any given mission. On top of that, the camp also houses some interesting little secrets.

To see them all, make sure you beat the main campaign of Minecraft Dungeons first, which should be possible in about five to eight hours.

Secret 1: A Mysterious Nether Portal

After beating Minecraft Dungeons, you'll gain access to several secret areas locked off during a normal adventure. There are some launch pads that'll appear on the northeastern area of the map. Using these pads will take you to the first secret: a mysterious Nether Portal that isn't open yet.

On the day of the game's launch, this portal doesn't seem to do anything, but it's an important structure from Minecraft that acts as a gateway to the hellish Nether biome. As levels based on the Nether aren't currently in Minecraft Dungeons, it's possible that this could be a teaser for, and possibly even used in, future Nether-related DLC.

From the Nether Portal, you'll be able to access the next two secrets.

Secret 2: The Chruch and Secret Cow Level

The next secret, which was first discovered by Lords of Gaming, is located on the southern end of your camp and has to do with something that will have annoyed you since first arrived at the camp: the drawbridge. Heading south from the Nether Portal, you should find yourself on the other side of the drawbridge. (Lower the drawbridge to make accessing this new area easier in the future.)

Next to the drawbridge is a building that's supposed to be a church. Inside, you can find pixel art based on all of the developers. Even more noticeable is the button that's beneath 10 rune-shaped objects. This is connected to a secret post-game quest for Minecraft Dungeons. Within each level, keep an eye out for a cobblestone door and button that opens it. You'll find runes inside all of these hidden rooms, and after collecting them all and returning to the church, you can now press the button and open another hidden doorway.

Doing so will give you access to a map and two chests. By interacting with this map, mission select will let you enter a level simply titled "Moo?" This level is themed after a Mushroom Forest and is populated with Mushroom Cow enemies that can actually be a bit challenging to take down. At the end of the level, you'll even have to fight a secret boss called the Mushroom Monstrosity.

For those of you that are unaware, this is a reference to a secret in Diablo 2, another action-RPG that heavily inspired Minecraft Dungeons. That game had a secret area where the player could fight a bunch of ax-wielding cows, so it makes sense that Minecraft Dungeons would have something similar, albeit switches the axes out for mushrooms.

The map for the secret level can be found in the church that's on the other side of your camp's drawbridge. Mojang, Lords of Gaming

Secret 3: A secret chest with valuable treasure and powerful gear

The final secret of the camp is much less impressive than the secret cow level.

To the left behind the Nether Portal, you can actually climb up the mountainside. Scaling it will require a well-placed roll to get over a gap, but once you get to the top, you'll find a chest that will give you a lot of valuable emeralds as well as a powerful piece of equipment. Acidic GXGaming has a great video if anyone needs a play-by-play guide to getting there.