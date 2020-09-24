6 likely contenders for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter 77

An ad in Japan seemed to indicate that the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character to be released as part of the Fighters Pass 2 may be right around the corner. As such, we're all left to wonder who Fighter 77 might actually be. There are still five more characters slated to join the fray before the end of 2021, but who?

Looking at the games Nintendo is putting out in the near future along with sparse comments from developers, the following 6 characters seem like extremely likely inclusions for Fighters Pass 2.

6. Travis Touchdown

The stars seem to be aligning for No More Heroes protagonist Travis Touchdown to finally come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Like most of the characters on this list, he is a long-requested one. In the past, No More Heroes creator Suda51 was playful when asked about adding the character to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

No More Heroes 3 comes out for Nintendo Switch in 2021 Nintendo

He told DualShockers in 2018 that he "of course" would like to see Travis in Smash, "but it’s up to the media people. They have to take a stand and make Nintendo put him in the game." It seems that our efforts might have worked, as when Suda51 was asked a similar question by Switch Player magazine, his response was more cryptic: "That’s gonna be a big ‘no comment’ from me."

Suda's change in tone is surprising, and when one considers that No More Heroes 3 will be released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive next year, including Travis Touchdown in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would be very fitting.

5. Bandana Waddle-Dee

Bandana Waddle-Dee, an upgraded version of a common Kirby enemy, is another character that is heavily requested by the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community. On September 23, Nintendo stealth launched Kirby Fighters 2, a fighting game in the Kirby universe and sequel to Kirby Fighters Deluxe for 3DS. Bandana Waddle-Dee is a playable character in the game, and that could mean one of two things for their inclusion in Fighters Pass 2.

Nintendo either included him in this game so he won't be in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or his inclusion there proves that the character has a viable move set in a 2D fighter-platformer.

If Bandana Waddle-Dee doesn't make it into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, we'll at least be able to use him in Kirby Fighters 2.

4. Paper Mario

A potential DLC character that has gained a lot of traction over the past year is Paper Mario. Yes, a regular version of Mario is already in the game, but you have to remember that there are already three versions of Link in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and that Nintendo is going hard in celebrating Mario's 35th anniversary.

Adding a new Mario character during the 35th-anniversary celebrations would make a lot of sense, and Paper Mario is very relevant again with the release of Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch back in July. Paper Mario isn't the only new version of a character in Smash that could be added either.

2. Breath of the Wild Zelda

We have three Links, so why not have three Zeldas? While the Zelda included already makes us of some interesting magical abilities from throughout The Legend of Zelda series and Shiek has a distinct moveset based on her appearance in Ocarina of Time, Zelda from Breath of the Wild looks distinct enough from her counterparts. She could also take advantage of Breath of the Wild's Rune abilities to differentiate her from the other version of the character already in Smash.

Zelda will be playable in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for Nintendo Switch later this year. Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda series will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2021. Also, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 are both on the horizon, so it would make sense for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to get another representative from that series, and Breath of the Wild's Zelda would make a lot of sense. If not Zelda, then another character from one of the aforementioned games in the franchise would also be an option.

1. Geno

A man can dream.

Geno from Super Mario RPG is the one highly requested character that would be a Banjo-level surprise for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Officially, there is not much to go on, but Geno hasn't been de-confirmed like Sora or Goku. As it's Mario's 35th anniversary, it would make the most sense to add Geno at some point over the next six months, if at all.